Rockets' Jalen Green did not play on Monday vs. Hornets

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green did not play Monday night on the road against the Charlotte Hornets due to injury management for a previous hamstring strain.

Green recently missed 14 games due to the injury but returned to the lineup on Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers. He produced 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and looked to have no lingering effects from the injury during 25 minutes of work.

With the Rockets playing the front end of a back-to-back on Monday, head coach Stephen Silas said beforehand Green would likely not play. Instead, Green will play on Tuesday night at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green was placed on a strict 25-minute count during his return on Thursday as the team eases him back into action. The Rockets understand he is a big part of the future and do not want to risk further injury by rushing him back onto the court.

The second pick is off to a strong start with the Rockets, averaging 14.3 points, three rebounds and 2.3 assists in 19 games. He ranks fourth in scoring average among all first-year players, fifth in minutes and sixth in field goals.

