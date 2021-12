The latest, seventh episode of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood drew a season best 2.34 million total viewers across all platforms on Sunday, Dec. 19. That was the biggest total Sunday audience for a Showtime series telecast since the Shameless Season 8 premiere Nov.5, 2017 (2.4 million) Dexter: New Blood already has become Showtime’s biggest series debut ever on streaming in premiere week viewership, shattering all Showtime OTT sign-up and viewership records. The limited series’ premiere, which stands as Showtime’s most-watched drama debut of all time and as the most watched scripted drama season premiere telecast among all premium networks in 2021...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO