Alice Cooper discusses the difference between his on-stage persona and authentic personality, and reveals that at one point, he couldn't tell the difference between them. If you weren't all that familiar with Alice Cooper, you'd probably assume that he was a menacing, controversial scary type who sports full leather outfits and racoon-eyed makeup while doing his weekly shop. Following a career of darkly flamboyant anthems and notorious on-stage antics involving live snakes, guillotines and straightjackets, discovering he's actually remarkably mild-mannered and not the eccentric sinister ringmaster we see on stage has always been a unexpected yet welcome surprise.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO