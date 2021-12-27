a more chilly and cloudy start to the week

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
New Year's Eve will be mostly clear and cold in the evening with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s inland, and mid to upper 30s near the coast and bay. New Year's Day will be mostly sunny and chilly.
2021 ends will some dreary conditions, while 2022 kicks off with a winter storm!. A brief round of light rain and snow showers will pass across the state this evening, making for some dreary conditions as we close out 2021. The weather won't get in the way of any New Year's Even celebrations, but you'll want to dress for wet conditions on your way out and be prepared for some slippery travel at times.
SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
Friday started off with low visibility and dense fog. Dense fog advisories had been issued for multiple counties for the morning commute. Temperatures as of Friday morning are around 40 and will increase throughout the day into the low 50’s. A front moving through early Friday brings the chance for spotty rain showers. After the showers move through in the morning we have mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Some areas could see breaks in the clouds especially in the finger lakes. Temperatures are above average for this time of year.
Very mild weather is expected to round out 2021, but conditions will change quickly—and drastically—to start off the new year. The National Weather Service says a cold front will make its way through the area tomorrow (Saturday) evening, dropping temperatures from the high 70s or low 80s in the afternoon to around 30 degrees overnight. Strong winds will bring feels-like temperatures down into the 20s and possibly the teens early Sunday.
Friday night, look for cloudy skies, patchy fog, and mild temperatures. Saturday, look for cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Rain arrives late in the day and continues at night. Sunday, we’ll see some lingering showers, but rain should become less widespread. Otherwise, it’s another day of clouds and mild temperatures....
Tonight: A couple of flurries will be possible to start off the night, freezing drizzle in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Otherwise, cloudy skies as we ring in the New Year with lows dropping in the teens. New Year’s Day: Temperatures will be chilly to start off 2022. Highs...
CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching.
New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day.
After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime. The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning.
Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore.
While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low level moisture is resulting in fog and drizzle this morning. As conditions begin to dry, a mix of clouds and sun will develop this afternoon. That and a southerly wind should boost temperatures into the 60s. Meanwhile, an approaching warm front to our south and cold front to our west will contribute to periods of rain this weekend. Skies will clear, and temperatures will become seasonal by Monday. Have great and safe day !
Chilly temps, cloudy skies and some drizzle is expected Friday ahead of the Saturday snow. High: 43, Low: 35. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Chicago area for Saturday. Counties include Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, La Salle, Lake, Lee, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago.
Hi everyone!
Kind of “WILD” that my first topic for you will be fog and mild, as we start the last day of 2021. But indeed such will be the case as we got to bed and especially in the A.M.
Matter of fact I think we could have pockets of dense fog in the morning. Warm and humid air will define Thursday tonight and Friday. Our forecast low temps are actually, in many areas, are above the average daytime high.
#mdwx Headed out tomorrow morning, to work or a NYE destination watch out for fog! pic.twitter.com/4pSAwxR4qz
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 31, 2021
And...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia rings in the New Year, clouds will be thick and low in the sky as our next system closes in on the region. New Year’s Eve should remain rain free. However, the low clouds in the sky may obscure the fire work show...
Portland area residents looking to ring in 2022 out of doors should make the most of New Year’s Day — because after Saturday, anyone going outside will spend most of their time getting wet, weather experts predict. After a chilly Jan. 1, rain is in the forecast for...
Comments / 0