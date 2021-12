EUREKA, Mo. — The city of Eureka has received the largest land donation in its history, land next to the Meramec River that will be used for a park. Eureka has negotiated an agreement with Ruprecht Building Materials Co. to donate more than 201 acres, the city said. The deal closed Thursday, after the Eureka Board of Aldermen approved the donation Dec. 21. The property, which was appraised at $2.6 million in November and is in the flood plain south of the Meramec River and east of Eureka High School, will be restricted for use as a park, the city said in a news release.

