More cars line up for COVID-19 testing at site located in The Villages
More cars were lining up Monday for COVID-19 testing at a site located in The Villages. There was an undeniable increase in...www.villages-news.com
More cars were lining up Monday for COVID-19 testing at a site located in The Villages. There was an undeniable increase in...www.villages-news.com
Why test. Just to know? Doesn’t change anything. Those ill should stay away from others anyway regardless of what it is. This is just mega bucks for labs, hospitals, etc.
You should go to quest…they have two tests. One for the flu and o ne for Covid….a lot of this is the FLU
Comments / 4