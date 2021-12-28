ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

FTC Fines Clarence L. Werner, Founder of the Truckload Carrier Werner Enterprises, Inc. for Repeatedly Violating Antitrust Laws

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission announced that Clarence L. Werner, founder of the Omaha, Nebraska-based truckload carrier Werner Enterprises, Inc. will pay a $486,900 civil penalty to settle charges that certain of his acquisitions of company stock, while he was a director of the company, violated the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR)...

