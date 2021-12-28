FTC Fines Clarence L. Werner, Founder of the Truckload Carrier Werner Enterprises, Inc. for Repeatedly Violating Antitrust Laws

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued two joint letters this week regarding important legal housing protections for military families. One letter was sent to landlords and other housing providers regarding protections for military tenants. A second letter was sent to mortgage servicers regarding military borrowers who have already exited or will be exiting COVID-19 mortgage forbearance programs in the coming weeks and months.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO