PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see another warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. Watch for patchy fog and maybe a few showers overnight. On Thursday we will have a marginal 5% risk of severe weather. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be at 60-70%. For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day we will see smaller rain chances, but the warm and humid weather continues. A strong cold front arrives Sunday with a final round of storms. That will lead to much colder air by Monday with freezing temps Monday AM.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO