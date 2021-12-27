ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man shot by officers charged with attempted murder

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who was shot and wounded by Baltimore police officers on Christmas Day has been charged with attempted murder, authorities announced Monday.

Officers who had been called to a northwest Baltimore home Saturday for a report of a man suffering a behavioral crisis found Barron Von Coe, 59, who indicated that explosive devices might be in and around the house, police said in a news release Monday.

Police said Coe later produced a handgun and officers fired their weapons, striking Coe. Coe was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition on Monday, police said.

A box with wires and a power source was found, authorities said it did not contain explosive material.

Coe is charged with multiple counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and a weapons offense.

Police identified the officers involved as Sgt. Steven Evans and officers Casey Miller, Devon Galanos, Lamont Woodard, Nydia Rios-Arroyo and Charles Thomas.

Coe’s mother, Geraldine Coe, said her son, who had been afraid to go out for 20 years, called police, but she told them not to come. She wondered why officers, and not behavioral health specialists, responded.

