ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis doctors warn about post-Christmas covid surge

By Adam Schumes
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dt32N_0dX3wUr100

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been more than a week since the Omicron Variant reached Indiana, and doctors at Franciscan Health are sounding the alarm and urging the public to get vaccinated now more than ever.

“We are experiencing a surge that’s unlike any other,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, Vice President of Medical Affairs for Franciscan Health Central Indiana, said. "The numbers are high and the demand for inpatient services is similarly high for non-COVID patients."

Dr. Doehring said that issue along with dealing with staffing issues have made it a very difficult time.

Dr. Doehring telling WRTV that one of the biggest issues is that some patients are having to wait in the emergency department for sometimes days at a time before they can get to an inpatient bed.

“We are also running up against how many isolation rooms do we have and how do we make sure that people who need to be in isolation can get into an isolation room,” he said.

Doctors' latest concern is that cases will rise post-Christmas. Dr. Doehring says the delta and omicron variants are both highly contagious and spread easily.

"There’s certainly a possibility that things could accelerate with so many people be gathering over the holidays, “Dr. Doehring said.

Franciscan Health continues to encourage Hoosiers to get vaccinated and get a booster shot when eligible. If you need a list of places to get vaccinated or a booster shot, click here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRTV

Indiana reports 58 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,967 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 58 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 7,967 people have tested positive. There have been 18,338 confirmed deaths and 1,234,919 positive cases since the pandemic began. An additional 651 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported. A...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
Indianapolis, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas#Medical Affairs#Hoosiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRTV

WRTV

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy