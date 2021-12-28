ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

UPDATED: Former Wausau-area man fatally shot on Christmas Eve in the U.P.

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Nicholas Millard booking photo

A Pennsylvania man is facing homicide charges in connection with the shooting death of a former Wausau-area man at a Marenisco Township cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, authorities said.

Gogebic County Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Troopers and officers from the Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police Department responded at about 1:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24 to the cabin. Thomas Fletcher, 49, died at the scene.

Austin Fletcher, 22, a D.C. Everest High School graduate now living in Irvine, Calif. was shot in the chest, police said. He was transported to the Ironwood hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Duluth, where he was treated and released.

Thomas Fletcher was a Rhinelander native who worked in Wausau for decades. His most recent residence was listed as Marenisco Township.

Undersheriff Ross C. Solberg said Nicholas Millard, 33, was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of first-degree homicide and assault with intent to murder, along with two weapons charges.

The suspected shooter is Thomas Fletcher’s stepson. Austin Fletcher is the suspect’s stepbrother, according to family members.

Millard was arraigned in court on Sunday, Dec. 26 and is being held on a $1 million bond. Police have not specified a potential motive for the shooting.

Millard faces life in prison without parole if he is convicted on the homicide charge alone.

Comments / 0

