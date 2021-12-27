ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

South Carolina deputy shoots and kills suspect in standoff

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate South Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man late Sunday after a standoff. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 8

PamelaSeekingTruth
2d ago

it's so sad when people in the community can't seem to work out their personal problems at home and they take them out on the police department or are they you know blame the police do things like a standoff like this fella did and then the bigger larger Community abroad tends to look in on the situation from the outside and blames the police department's thinking will they didn't know this guy they don't know anything about him how could they just shoot him and kill him? but we have to remember that someone called the police there for help somebody wanted help by the police department from the police department the police don't know where to go until a person picks up that phone and brings the police there so all these people crying about police shootings need to remember that somebody called the police there to begin with and if you're faced with the police all you have to do is comply and you won't die

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

SUV crashes into building after chase in Columbia, teen arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a chase in Columbia ended with a vehicle crashing into a building on Wednesday night. Columbia Police told News19 that the incident began when officers noticed a stolen car and attempted to stop it. However, the driver, a teen refused to pull over, leading to the chase. News19 received reports of a vehicle being pursued in the area of North Main Street later confirmed to be the area where the part of the chase occurred - and not far from the area where it ended abruptly.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Victim in West Columbia shooting identified, 2 people sought

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in West Columbia are looking for two people after a shooting that left one person dead. Police Chief Marion Boyce told News19 that the shooting call came in sometime in the 4 p.m. hour. Police responded to the 700 block of Shull Street where they found a victim, identified as 35-year-old Frankie Orlando Gardner of West Columbia, with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Gardner ultimately died from their injuries.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
Simpsonville, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in structure fire in Great Falls, SC

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — One person has died in a structure fire in Great Falls, South Carolina. The Richburg Fire-Rescue Tower 841 and personnel were returning from a mutual aid request at Dutchman Creek Marina & Restaurant around 4:53 a.m. when they answered another mutual aid request from Great Falls at around 5:34 a.m.
GREAT FALLS, SC
News19 WLTX

Deadly dispute between neighbors over dog ends in arrest in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an early morning argument between neighbors ended with one person dead. According to Sheriff Lee Foster, deputies responded to 27 Kali Street in the Bill White's Mobile Home Community around 2 a.m. where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Despite CPR and other life-saving measures, the victim, a 36-year-old man, died from his injuries.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Upstate South Carolina#Swat
News19 WLTX

Two dead in shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating an incident that left two men dead at an apartment complex off Garners Ferry Road. Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, officers responding to a call at Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road found one man dead and one injured. The wounded man was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News19 WLTX

Missing persons cases in the Midlands up during the holidays

IRMO, S.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands, including Columbia Police, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, are sifting through files of missing people. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reports more than 30 active cases, including missing persons and runaways. Two of those...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

13-year-old shot, killed in Harbison community

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a teenager in the Harbison community. The incident occurred around 11p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Harbison Gardens apartment complex, off Columbiana Drive in Columbia. Investigators say a 13-year-old male and a young friend were handling a gun...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Christmas visitation at the Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Visitation will reopen for SCDC institutions beginning Dec. 23, with four days of special holiday visits scheduled. After the special Christmas schedule, visitation will remain in place for Saturday-Sunday visits under the same guidelines. Christmas visits will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 23-26...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing 14-year-old Lexington girl, say police

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are looking for a 14-year-old runaway and they are hoping you can help. Madison Dotson, 14 was last seen walking in the area of South Lake drive on December 18, Saturday. Police say if you see her to please call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy