South Carolina deputy shoots and kills suspect in standoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a chase in Columbia ended with a vehicle crashing into a building on Wednesday night. Columbia Police told News19 that the incident began when officers noticed a stolen car and attempted to stop it. However, the driver, a teen refused to pull over, leading to the chase. News19 received reports of a vehicle being pursued in the area of North Main Street later confirmed to be the area where the part of the chase occurred - and not far from the area where it ended abruptly.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO