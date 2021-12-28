ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Flaunted Her Super Sculpted Abs In A Pink Crop Top For Her Instagram Followers

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Zavr_0dX3uC8l00

Miley Cyrus’s 155 million Instagram followers are blessed with many great things— from singing videos to memes to glamorous red carpet shots. The pop superstar just shared a photo of her rocking a hot pink, two-piece striped set with ribbed fabric. It exposed her incredibly toned abs and we’re obsessed!

Cyrus served rockstar chic on December 11 as she posed next to a “wet floor” sign and encouraged her followers to come up with a caption.

The ever-so-bold singer paired her bright pink crop top and flare pants with an indigo fur coat, a black purse and Chanel sunglasses. Her blonde hair was cut into a classic shag with piecey layers and black highlights. Her epic new hairdo is even featured in her profile pic— she must love it as much as we do!

Cyrus also created an Instagram countdown for her New Year’s Eve Party airing live on December 31 at 10:30 PM EST on NBC and Peacock. She will co-host with Pete Davidson and we’re sure they’ll have plenty of jokes and celebrity cameos in store for us. Performers will include Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong and more.

Perhaps Miley can bring a new beau and Pete can invite Kim to watch the ball drop? Our fingers are crossed!

Miley Cyrus’s 155 million Instagram followers are blessed with many great things— from singing videos to memes to glamorous red carpet shots. The pop superstar just shared a photo of her rocking a hot pink, two-piece striped set with ribbed fabric. It exposed her incredibly toned abs and we’re obsessed!

Cyrus served rockstar chic on December 11 as she posed next to a “wet floor” sign and encouraged her followers to come up with a caption.

The ever-so-bold singer paired her bright pink crop top and flare pants with an indigo fur coat, a black purse and Chanel sunglasses. Her blonde hair was cut into a classic shag with piecey layers and black highlights. Her epic new hairdo is even featured in her profile pic— she must love it as much as we do!

Cyrus also created an Instagram countdown for her New Year’s Eve Party airing live on December 31 at 10:30 PM EST on NBC and Peacock. She will co-host with Pete Davidson and we’re sure they’ll have plenty of jokes and celebrity cameos in store for us. Performers will include Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong and more.

Perhaps Miley can bring a new beau and Pete can invite Kim to watch the ball drop? Our fingers are crossed!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Pete Davidson
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Just Posted A Makeup-Free Selfie To Instagram and All We Can Say Is WOW!

Jennifer Lopez has just confirmed what we always speculated – i.e., that she is a perfect goddess and we are not worthy – when she posted a makeup-free (and filter-free!) video on social media. We sometimes feel a little bit better about ourselves when we see celebs having off days or spot a blemish or two on their otherwise seemingly perfect complexions; but that isn’t the case with J-Lo.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

She's Just Being Miley (And a Multi-Millionaire)! Miley Cyrus' Net Worth and How Much She Made From Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus is such a staple in pop culture that it’s almost easy to forget there was once a world without her. From tween TV star to tabloid antics, from tongue overexposure to topping the charts, Cyrus has pretty much done it all—TV, movies, music, reality show judging—and, for the most part, despite controversies (think oversexualization and cultural appropriation), has come out relatively unscathed compared to many other former child stars.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abs#Crop Top#Chanel#Nbc#Peacock
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
HollywoodLife

Liam Hemsworth Cozies Up To GF Gabriella Brooks While Skiing On Christmas With His Family: Pics

Things are heating up between Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks — on the slopes! The couple shared pics of each other skiing with the Hemsworth family on Christmas day!. Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been dating for close to two years now, and while they kept things private at first, they’re now unafraid to post their love life on social media for fans to see! The couple did just that on Christmas day as they enjoyed mountain time with the Hemsworth family for the holiday. Liam took to his IG Stories early in the holiday with a selfie of him and Gabriella sitting in the snow. The next picture saw Liam and Gabriella alongside Liam’s brother Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha on the ski lift.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy New Hair Transformation During Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

Watch: Miley Cyrus' Rock Star Throwback: Live From E! Rewind. We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do. The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show. Cyrus is getting ready for her own party in the U.S.A. and stopped by to promote her upcoming New Year's Eve special for NBC with her co-host Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy