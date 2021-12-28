Miley Cyrus Flaunted Her Super Sculpted Abs In A Pink Crop Top For Her Instagram Followers

Miley Cyrus’s 155 million Instagram followers are blessed with many great things— from singing videos to memes to glamorous red carpet shots. The pop superstar just shared a photo of her rocking a hot pink, two-piece striped set with ribbed fabric. It exposed her incredibly toned abs and we’re obsessed!

Cyrus served rockstar chic on December 11 as she posed next to a “wet floor” sign and encouraged her followers to come up with a caption.

The ever-so-bold singer paired her bright pink crop top and flare pants with an indigo fur coat, a black purse and Chanel sunglasses. Her blonde hair was cut into a classic shag with piecey layers and black highlights. Her epic new hairdo is even featured in her profile pic— she must love it as much as we do!

Cyrus also created an Instagram countdown for her New Year’s Eve Party airing live on December 31 at 10:30 PM EST on NBC and Peacock. She will co-host with Pete Davidson and we’re sure they’ll have plenty of jokes and celebrity cameos in store for us. Performers will include Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong and more.

Perhaps Miley can bring a new beau and Pete can invite Kim to watch the ball drop? Our fingers are crossed!

