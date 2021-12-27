Police log: 12-28-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Nestor Reyes , 25, was arrested for multiple warrants including operating a vehicle with a suspended license, speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt and assault and battery on a police officer on Monday at 2:01 p.m.

Accidents

A motor vehicle crash was reported at 11:39 a.m. Sunday at Boston and Federal Streets; Sunday at 5:10 p.m. at 690 Boston St.; Sunday at 5:50 p.m. at 120 Liberty St.; Sunday at 10:49 p.m. at 1075 Western Ave.; on Monday at 6:30 a.m. at Centre and Tacoma Streets; on Monday at 9:22 a.m. 423 Boston St.; on Monday at 12:50 p.m. at Broadway and Pendexter Streets.

A motor vehicle crash with personal injury was reported on Sunday at 10:51 p.m. at 1000 Western Ave.

A hit and run was reported at 2:17 p.m. on Sunday at Stop and Shop; on Sunday at 11:20 p.m. at 69 Henry Ave.; on Monday at 10:47 a.m. at 60 Boston St.;

Assault

Assault and battery was reported at 2:16 p.m. on Sunday at 69 Warren St.; Sunday at 4 p.m. at 160 Neptune Blvd. #511; Sunday at 8 p.m. at Chestnut and Union Streets.

Assault was reported at 12:11 p.m. on Monday at Red Rock Park.



LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:57 a.m. Monday on Main Street; at 4:00 p.m. Monday at MarketStreet Lynnfield; at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday on Carter Road; at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday on Condon Circle; at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday at Chico’s at 325 Market St.; at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday at 17 Grayland Road; at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday at Walnut and Summer streets.

Complaints

A report of fraud at 3:48 p.m. Monday 46 Forest Hill Ave.

A report of threats at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday on Market Street. A man and a woman were fighting over a parking space.

A report of a disturbance at 11:28 p.m. Friday. A caller reported someone knocking on her front door and then running away.

Vandalism

A report of property destruction at 9:45 a.m. Monday at Newhill Park on Oak Street; at 9:02 a.m. Thursday at 834 Salem St.

PEABODY

Arrests

Sean M. Mahoney , 43, of 9 Dungeon Ave., Lynn, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a Class A drug, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and operating a motor vehicle that does not meet safety standards at 7:12 p.m. Thursday.

Daniel Bettencourt , 22, of 65 Central St., was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member at 2:03 p.m. Friday.

William Thomas Reardon III , 39, of 16 Hanover St., Lynn, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation at 3:47 p.m.

Henry J. Anumele , 50, of 205 Lynn St., was arrested and charged with OUI-liquor and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle at 8:03 p.m.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:55 p.m. Thursday at Winona Street and Pinecrest Ave.; at 3:52 p.m. Thursday at Antoine’s Sunoco at 480 Lowell St.; at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Town Variety at 116 Central St.; at 3:16 p.m. Friday at Holy Cow Ice Cream at 86 Andover St.; at 3:24 p.m. Friday at The Container Store at 210 Andover St.; at 5:36 p.m. Friday at 9 Caller St.; at 8:48 a.m. Saturday at Su Chang’s at 373 Lowell St.; at 8:53 a.m. Saturday at Franklin and Perkins streets; at 9:01 a.m. Saturday at Seneca Road and Gardner Street; at 9:04 a.m. Saturday at Proctor Circle and Lowell Street; at 9:08 a.m. Saturday at 617 Lowell St.; at 9:41 a.m. Saturday at 22 Alden Road; at 9:52 a.m. Saturday on Summit Street; at 10:08 a.m. Saturday at 91 Birch St.; at 8:03 p.m. Saturday at 254 Washington St.; at 8:37 a.m. Sunday at DeScenza Jewelers at 161 Andover St.; at 5:41 p.m. Sunday at Lowell and Baldwin streets.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at 8:51 a.m. Saturday at the Peabody Fire Department – Engine 5 at 27 Lynn St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with personal injury at 6:23 p.m. Friday at Brother’s Deli at 11 Main St.; at 9:35 a.m. Saturday at Domino’s Pizza at 1 Andover St.; at 9:03 a.m. Sunday at Lynnfield and Summit streets.

A motor vehicle accident involving a police vehicle was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at 4 Taylor St.

Assaults

A report of assault and battery at 1:14 p.m. Friday at Macy’s at the Northshore Mall at 210 Andover St. A party was threatened at knifepoint.

A report of assault and battery at 2:03 p.m. Friday 65 Central St. A caller reported that his brother destroyed his television. See arrests.

Complaints

A report of fraud at 11:39 a.m. Thursday at 15 Central St.

A report of a disturbance at 7:12 p.m. Thursday at Land and Sea at 67 Lynnfield St. A man was causing a disturbance and walked into the women’s restroom. See arrests.

A report of a fight at 11:57 p.m. Thursday at 101 Washington St.; at 11:46 p.m. Friday at 8 Esquire Circle.

A report of a road rage incident at 5:59 p.m. Friday at Walgreens at 35 Main St.

A report of gunshots at 12:14 a.m. Saturday at 23 Calumet St.

A report of fireworks at 12:35 a.m. Saturday at the Big Y Plaza at 637 Lowell St.

A report of threats at 12:12 p.m. Sunday at 129 Lowell St.

A report of suspicious activity at 4:59 a.m. Sunday at 11 Wheeler St. A homeowner heard knocking on her door and glass breaking in the rear of her house.

Theft

A report of larceny at 2:57 p.m. Thursday at 50 Prospect St. A stolen check was reported.

A report of shoplifting at 3:47 p.m. Friday at Macy’s at The Northshore Mall at 210 Andover St. See arrests.

A report of a stolen motor vehicle at 12:20 p.m. Saturday at 5 Wheatland St.; at 7:52 a.m. Sunday at 32 Keys Drive.

A report of a stolen license plate at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at 10 Tracey St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 9:23 a.m. Friday at 7 Silverleaf Way.

SWAMPSCOTT

Arrests

Mark Mcgrath , 40, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Sunday on default warrant for assault, breaking and entering, larceny from a person, larceny under $1,200 and conspiracy.

Accidents

A motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian and their dog was reported at 5:09 p.m. Sunday at 169 Paradise Rd.

Animals

A corgi dog was brought to the police station at 51 Millett Rd. at 4:27 p.m. Sunday without tags. The ACO was contacted but the dog’s owner came to the station to retrieve it.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:28 a.m. Sunday at Mary Baker Eddy Historic House at 23 Paradise Rd. The picketing fence and a pole were spray painted. The spay paint cans were found in the grass on the property.

The post Police log: 12-28-21 appeared first on Itemlive .