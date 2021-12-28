ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisades Tahoe to partially open Tuesday

By Omar Pérez
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After heavy snowfall throughout Northern California forced Palisades Tahoe to shut down over the weekend, the resort plans to reopen some lifts on Tuesday.

High avalanche danger and strong winds affected lift operations at the resort after receiving nearly a foot of fresh powder over the weekend.

On Monday afternoon, the resort announced it plans to open some lifts Tuesday after they were forced to close as an avalanche caused Highway 89 between Tahoe City and River Ranch to be shut down.

“It’s deep and there’s a lot of acreage that needs work,” the resort said in a Tweet Monday.

The resort said to check for updates in the morning as crews try to clear out the snow.

