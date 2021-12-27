ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FOX31 documentary explores connection between Pearl Harbor survivors and younger generation

By Jeremy Hubbard
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) – Earlier this month, a Denver-based veterans charity escorted two Pearl Harbor survivors to Hawaii for the 80 th anniversary of the attack. Their mission? To connect the World War II veterans with young school children, so their place in history won’t be forgotten.

By most estimates, the number of Pearl Harbor attack survivors has dwindled to fewer than 75, including George Blake of Salida, Colo.

The charity, The Greatest Generations Foundation , escorted Michael “Mickey Ganitch, 102, and Robert Fernandez, 97, to Honolulu, along with two other World War II veterans. They met with school children, giving them a first-hand account of the attack that thrust America into World War II.

To watch their journey in this FOX31 Serving Those Who Serve documentary, “Pearl Harbor 80: Connecting Generations.”

WWII veteran awarded long-overdue medal

Out of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II, there are roughly 240,000 veterans still living. One group has made it their mission to make sure these heroes' service and sacrifices are remembered, honored and most importantly, never forgotten.
FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

