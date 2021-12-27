ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Record to near-record warmth, then the bottom falls out

12newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord to near record warmth is forecast...

www.12newsnow.com

News4Jax.com

A warm start to the New Year, chilly start to the first week

Partly cloudy and warm today with above normal temperatures through the start of the New Year. Near record highs with a slight chance of showers near and along I-75. A cold front will move through Sunday with scattered showers, storms. Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm with near record highs continue...
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Near Record Warmth Late Week

We are going to be nearing or hitting record highs as we go into late week as highs climb to the mid to low 80s. We do have a cold front moving in late Sunday that will bring us rain showers for the new year. Behind that front we'll see more seasonable temperatures for the start of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
#Colder Weather
cbs12.com

Record warmth expected

Deep layer high pressure will continue to crest over Florida and the Southeast right through the holiday weekend. Sinking air and a Southerly surface flow will boost our highs to near records for the next several days. Our weather looks ideal for whatever you have planned out of doors for...
ENVIRONMENT
newschannel6now.com

Cold snap incoming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures this weekend will be the coldest they’ve been since February. For Thursday expect more mild weather with a high near 71 and increasing cloud cover this afternoon. Overnight temps fall into the 40s. Friday looks wet and most of the area should have a good chance at seeing rain, a few storms will be possible as well along with some gusty winds. Rain looks to continue into Saturday morning.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS News

Severe storms and record-breaking warmth forecast to hit parts of the South

Damaging winds, tornadoes, isolated hail and flash flooding are possible Wednesday for certain southern states as the area continues to see record-breaking warm temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The forecasted severe weather could touch down just weeks after deadly tornadoes ravaged the South and Midwest earlier this month.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
12newsnow.com

From one extreme to another in SE Texas

Our record December warmth will come to a screeching halt Saturday Night as an Arctic cold front drives through the area. Wind chills and freezing temps possible.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE

Community Policy