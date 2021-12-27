Fort Wayne police investigate death on W. Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — Fort Wayne police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on W. Coliseum Blvd near Goshen Road around 4 p.m. on reports of a person down and not responsive. When officers arrived, they found an adult man down inside a room unresponsive.

Fort Wayne firefighters arrived to check the victim’s vitals and pronounced the man dead. Officers spoke with possible witnesses and investigated the scene, but there were no signs of foul play and it appears accidental.

The incident remains under investigation. The coroner will release the person’s cause of death and identity after an autopsy.

