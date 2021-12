If We Don’t Move Things Around How Will Anyone Know It Is New?. If you are using Windows 11, or support those that do, you might soon need to do some digging to find the settings you once could expect to find under the Control Panel. For instance if you wanted to change network discovery, or file and printer sharing, you should no longer look for the option under the Network and Sharing Centre, instead you will need to fire up that lovely Settings app and dig around in there for those settings. The same will be true for most other network settings as well as Device Manager as they have also been migrated to the Settings app.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO