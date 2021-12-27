49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has torn ligament in thumb

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly suffered a thumb sprain during Thursday’s loss to the Titans, but the injury may be worse than initially thought. One source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Garoppolo suffered “a more significant injury” than a sprain, putting his availability for Sunday’s game against the Texans in doubt.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the 49ers QB suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb, but there’s still hope that he’ll be able to play this weekend. Schefter clarifies that it’s a UCL tear for Garoppolo.

“It’s a thumb sprain, so I think you guys know how those are,” coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier Monday. “It didn’t feel great today, wasn’t able to throw today and we’ll see how it is on Wednesday. Hopefully it will get better.”

According to the head coach, Garoppolo suffered the injury during the second quarter of Thursday’s game. The QB ended up throwing an interception on the first drive of the second half, his second pick of the game. Garoppolo missed Monday’s practice, with rookie Trey Lance taking the spot atop the depth chart. Garoppolo is set to be reevaluated on Wednesday.

After the 49ers gave up a bounty to select Lance with the third-overall pick, the 30-year-old Garoppolo has had a bounce-back season in San Francisco. The starter has gone 8-6 in 14 starts, completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Lance got a start back in Week 5, completing 15 of his 29 pass attempts for 192 yards and one interception in a loss to the Cardinals.