Officials at BWI Airport see low numbers of flight cancellations

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a busy weekend of travel as people try to get home after the holiday, and once again on Sunday, air travelers faced cancelations. At Logan Airport, there were 53 canceled flights and more than 170 experienced delays, according to FlightAware. Major carriers have canceled about 700 flights around the country due to winter weather and staff calling out sick from coronavirus. Hundreds of flights were canceled on Christmas and Christmas Eve as well due to the Omicron variant.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO