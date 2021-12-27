Officials at BWI Airport see low numbers of flight cancellations

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
On one of the busiest travel days of the year, airlines across the country have been forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights because of the Omicron variant. The airlines said they are dealing with staff shortages as a significant number of employees are calling out sick after testing positive for COVID-19.
MIAMI – While the number of fliers this holiday season was surpassing pre-pandemic levels, the flight cancelations continued on Monday at airports in South Florida. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had 16 cancelations, including 6 outgoing flights and 10 incoming flights. Miami International Airport had 41 cancelations, including 17 outgoing flights and 24 incoming flights.
Thousands of flights were canceled across the nation this holiday weekend due in part to the rapid spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant, leaving many scrambling to find a way home for the holidays. And in the Northwest, rare snowfall at lower elevations didn't help at all.
The post Redmond Airport plugs along as travelers scramble amid mass flight cancellations appeared first on KTVZ.
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a huge weekend for travel as people arrive or depart Central Florida to visit family. But hundreds of travel plans are being scrapped on Christmas Eve because of flight cancellations at Orlando International Airport. At least two major airlines face some staffing problems –...
US carriers canceled hundreds of flights across the United States on Christmas Eve due to COVID-19 staff shortages, stranding thousands of travelers at the airports nationwide. Global airlines canceled over 2,000 Christmas Eve flights worldwide, with more than 500 of them being US flights. US carriers canceled hundreds of flights...
Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation's travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume. More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That...
LOS ANGELES - More flights were canceled at Southern California airports and around the world Sunday, as a wave of cancellations over the holiday weekend driven by the coronavirus pandemic continued to inconvenience travelers. As of 8:15 a.m., the tracking site FlightAware.com listed 87 cancellations Sunday at Los Angeles International...
Many travelers are experiencing flight delays and cancellations this holiday travel season, but flights at the Erie International Airport remain on schedule. More than 2,000 U.S. flights had been canceled and nearly 2,600 delayed by mid-afternoon Monday, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight status in real-time. Those are flights within, to and from the U.S. across all airlines.
NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 921 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. Over 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does […]
BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a busy weekend of travel as people try to get home after the holiday, and once again on Sunday, air travelers faced cancelations.
At Logan Airport, there were 53 canceled flights and more than 170 experienced delays, according to FlightAware.
Major carriers have canceled about 700 flights around the country due to winter weather and staff calling out sick from coronavirus.
Hundreds of flights were canceled on Christmas and Christmas Eve as well due to the Omicron variant.
Morning fog canceled some flights at Louis Armstrong International Airport on Saturday and delayed many others, some as long as four hours. Passengers, and people expected to picked up passengers at the airport, were urged to check with their specific airlines for the most up-to-date flight times. The National Weather...
More than 2,500 flights have been canceled across the U.S. Monday, as COVID cases surge around the world. Locally though, the Tri-Cities Airport says they haven't had any issues. Officials say all departures and arrivals were on time Monday morning and flights are leaving as scheduled. Officials say travelers can...
Despite flight cancellations and delays experienced across the country after Christmas, travelers in and out of Jackson have been mostly spared so far. FlightAware, which tracks flight status within the U.S. in real-time, listed two delays Monday morning at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International. One flight was by Southwest and the...
Airlines across the United States have continued major flight cancellations as the COVID-19 Omicron variant outbreak continues to cause industry-wide staffing shortages. As of Thursday morning, 1,010 flights into, out of and within the U.S. had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. Over 480 more had been delayed. JetBlue...
If you had plans to celebrate away from home for the New Year holiday or to even take a well-earned vacation, be prepared to change your plans: Flight delays and cancellations continue to rise as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreads throughout the globe. Combined with frosty weather conditions, airlines and airports are facing down yet another pandemic-related disaster.
Comments / 0