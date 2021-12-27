ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola, IL

2022 golf cart permits now available

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Tuscola announced on Monday that golf cart permits are now available for 2022.

Golf carts with a valid permit have been allowed to drive on Tuscola city streets since 2009, with the permits being valid for one year only. 2021 permits expire on Friday.

If approved, golf cart owners must place the city-issued permit decal on the back of the cart at all times. Golf carts must be covered by liability insurance, be equipped with specific safety equipment and be operated by authorized individuals.

Tuscola Police and other area law enforcement agencies will enforce traffic laws for all vehicles, including golf carts, and city ordinances regarding golf carts, including proper permitting and equipment.

Tuscola golf cart owners can apply for a 2022 permit online or by visiting the Water Department window at Tuscola City Hall (214 North Main Street). Permits cost $25.

