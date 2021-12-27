First Day hike at Magothy Greenway

On Jan. 1, day-use fees will be waived and guided walks will be offered at several state parks. Guided 2022 First Day Hikes are set for several state parks on Jan. 1, and the normal $5 day-use parking fee is waived for the 25 parks that normally require a parking permit.Â "Whatever your choice — a guided hike, exploring a park trail on your own, or enjoying everything a state park offers — starting out the year in the outdoors can begin a new tradition or keep a long-standing family tradition alive," said Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department director. "Jan. 1 also marks the beginning of the yearlong Oregon State Parks centennial commemoration."

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO