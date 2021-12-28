21 most inspirational stories of 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year has been difficult for many, marked by tragedy, business closings and milestones delayed.
But amid that turmoil, we have witnessed people overcoming the odds: neighbors banding together to help refugees and chefs collecting thousands to help struggling restaurants.
This week on The Seven, News 8 celebrates the 21 most inspirational stories of 2021:
No. 21: GRCC: Metallica’s welding scholarship ‘changing lives’
No. 20: Man who lost leg inspires beyond the weight room
No. 19: Holiday surprises for patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital — Thanksgiving desserts and Christmas presents
No. 18: Local man overcomes paralyzing crash to become elite handcyclist
No. 17: Journey to victory: Union football sees 1st winning streak in 18 years
No. 16: Adaptive bike helps young girl with special needs overcome challenges
No. 15: ‘Best I can be’: Female hockey officials check skepticism
No. 14: Mural honors Maurilia Ortiz Blakely’s impact on GR’s Hispanic community
No. 13: Wish come true: 7-year-old named honorary Hastings officer
No. 12: Grand Rapids neighborhood welcomes Afghan refugee family
No. 11: Woman supporting restaurant industry gets her own surprise
