Grand Rapids, MI

21 most inspirational stories of 2021

 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year has been difficult for many, marked by tragedy, business closings and milestones delayed.

But amid that turmoil, we have witnessed people overcoming the odds: neighbors banding together to help refugees and chefs collecting thousands to help struggling restaurants.

This week on The Seven, News 8 celebrates the 21 most inspirational stories of 2021:

No. 21: GRCC: Metallica’s welding scholarship ‘changing lives’

No. 20: Man who lost leg inspires beyond the weight room

No. 19: Holiday surprises for patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital — Thanksgiving desserts and Christmas presents

No. 18: Local man overcomes paralyzing crash to become elite handcyclist

No. 17: Journey to victory: Union football sees 1st winning streak in 18 years

No. 16: Adaptive bike helps young girl with special needs overcome challenges

No. 15: ‘Best I can be’: Female hockey officials check skepticism

No. 14: Mural honors Maurilia Ortiz Blakely’s impact on GR’s Hispanic community

No. 13: Wish come true: 7-year-old named honorary Hastings officer

No. 12: Grand Rapids neighborhood welcomes Afghan refugee family

No. 11: Woman supporting restaurant industry gets her own surprise

Catch No. 10 through No. 6 on The Seven Wednesday.

