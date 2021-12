WASHINGTON (Dec. 29, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture issues a public health alert for some imported meat and poultry products from China. The FSIS says the products don’t identify an eligible establishment number on their packaging. According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a recall was not requested because they can’t identify and contact the importers. Investigators are still looking into the situation and have not determined the total amount of ineligible products yet.

AGRICULTURE ・ 18 HOURS AGO