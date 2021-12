Day by day. Billie Lourd opened up about how things have changed five years after the death of her mom, Carrie Fisher. “People always ask me what stage of grief I’m in. And my answer is never simple. I’m in a different stage of grief in each moment of every day,” the Booksmart actress, 29, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 26, alongside a childhood photo. “My grief is a multi course meal with many complicated ingredients. An amuse bouche of bargaining followed by an anger appetizer with a side of depression, acceptance for the entree and of course a little denial for dessert.”

