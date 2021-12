WWE has released over 80 stars from the roster in 2021 alone, and there are a bevy of names that will soon debut in other promotions. One of the more shocking names on the released list was Keith Lee, who was using the Bearcat gimmick when he was released in November. In the weeks since he made it clear that Bearcat wasn't his idea, and he's had no problem voicing his mind when it comes to how he feels about his time on the WWE main roster. Lee was recently tagged in a tweet from a fan who said that they watch WWE in hopes to see him on there again. Lee's response made two things clear. No. 1 was that there's no chance of that happening, and No. 2 was that they have enough money off of him since he's been gone.

