City commission rejects recommended pay increase

SAULT STE. MARIE — At the Dec. 20 city commission meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted to reject a pay increase for the mayor and commissioners.

“This is a biannual request that comes in every odd year,” said city manager Brian Chapman during the meeting. “There is no vote required, the 2% (increase) will take effect automatically. If the commission would like to do something else, it would need to be in effect by a two-thirds vote, which we do have enough members here tonight.”

Every odd number year, the Local Officers Compensation Commission meets to determine the salary of elected officials in Sault Ste. Marie. The Compensation Commission recommended that the mayor and city commission's salaries be increased by a rate of 2% for 2022 and 2% for 2023 effective Dec. 8, 2021. The decision of the Local Officers Compensation Commission stood unless, by resolution adopted by two-thirds of the members of the city commission, the commission rejected that increase.

The Local Officers Compensation Commission reviewed the information that was distributed by the city clerk to the members on the Salary and Wage book by the Michigan Municipal League. The Local Officers Compensation Commission also discussed the comparable wage increases of 2% for both union and non-union employees during fiscal year 20/21 and 21/22.

The last increase granted to the mayor and commission was in November 2001. Since then, the Local Officers Compensation Commission recommended an increase in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, all of which were rejected by the city commission.

“It’s been kind of tradition that the city commission has rejected the respective increases,” said Mayor Don Gerrie.

There was not any discussion amongst the commission regarding this matter. Commissioner Ray Bauer made a motion to reject the proposed pay increase, which was seconded by commissioner Greg Collins.

