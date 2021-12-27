ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quotes from Cowboys Coordinators: Head Coaching Opportunities, Playing Uptempo, and More

By Bobby Belt
105.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

Monday is the day the Dallas media gets a chance to speak with the team’s coordinators.

Here are some excerpts from Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore:

DAN QUINN ON POTENTIALLY GETTING ANOTHER HEAD COACHING JOB

“I think for me coming here, I wasn't coming here to look what my next job would be. I wanted to come in here and have a blast and hopefully kick ass and make an impact. I don't know if you saw me in the press box last night, like I was having a hell of a good time, you know? When you see a guy like DeMarcus score, that's what I love about coaching. So if those moments come, I'll be ready for them if the right scenario came about. But honestly, I'm having a blast being right here with this crew, and going for it. So that's where my mind is. That's where my heart (is). I don't really spend a lot of time thinking about down the road of what's next. I just really like being in the moment with the guys. So nothing to report on my end in that space, and like I said, I'm having a blast doing what I'm doing.”

DAN QUINN ON THE CHALLENGE OF FACING KYLER MURRAY

“I think the first thing goes is the extension of plays that you talk about when you're facing a quarterback with his escapability. You’re really defending two plays. So the first one may start in a regular drop back, and then the second one, if he wants to get outside – and we call the word plaster, where you have to turn it into man to man on those moments. But that's the first thing. And then I think knowing that he can rip the ball from any part on the field, not only do you have to defend it horizontally, you have to defend it vertically as well. And those are usually the most challenging people. Sometimes you can say, hey, they're gonna work to this side of the field or this side of the formation, or there's an alert that goes, but when you're alive at any part of the field, then I think that presents more challenges than most. So we face other good quarterbacks this year, and we'll face some more to go, but he definitely has some unique things based on his ability to create plays on the run. So a tough competitor for sure. You can feel that. Takes the hit, gets back up, gets into it, and he always seems to have his team in the fight.”

KELLEN MOORE ON WHAT THE OFFENSE WAS ABLE TO DO ON SUNDAY

“I’d say our guys have had, really, a couple good weeks of practice. Obviously getting guys back that spend time together, invest in each other as far as practice and all the meeting times. I thought that was huge the last few weeks. Obviously playing at home. We love playing at home. I think certainly playing at home is an advantage. AT&T, it's fast, you can play fast, and I thought our guys got in rhythm, and just played really, really well.”

KELLEN MOORE ON IF THERE WAS A CONCERTED EFFORT TO GET AMARI COOPER THE BALL EARLY

“Obviously we love getting the ball to Amari as much as we can, felt like there were some great opportunities in this particular game. Amari did a great job of, especially early in the game, just being available, being open, doing a great job of getting his depth on particular routes. And so I felt like we did a great job of getting in a rhythm there. And, you know, I think you always have to be careful of trying to narrow the focus for the quarterback into one particular guy. We feel fortunate to have other guys. Hey, they all want the ball, I get it. We want to get them all the ball. It's just a matter of opportunities, and there's only so many in a particular game. And so, you know, this is the ebbs and flows of a season. There's gonna be other guys that are going get opportunities in different games, but you always want them wanting the ball. That's a definite positive.”

KELLEN MOORE ON HIS PHILOSOPHY IN REGARDS TO NO-HUDDLE OFFENSE

“I just say every game's got its different flow. Sometimes there's times to bleed the clock a little bit and grind it out, and there's times to pick up the pace. And I think you're always trying to balance out those different things. We love getting into our tempos. We've got different variations, but essentially fastball is kind of our standard no huddle. You can go as fast as you want, you can go as slow as you want. And I think that's our biggest point, is we dictate the tempo within that. If we gotta take it all the way down towards the end of the play clock to get to a particular play, get to the right play, maybe Dak wants to use his cadence a little bit to try and see if we can get a free play – we had two of those in this game – we want to utilize that. It's different than a two minute huddle. You know, two minute you're trying to go as fast as possible, save as much time as you can. This thing is about just executing football plays. If we can go fast, we go fast. After a few plays, if we need to slow it down a little bit, we'll slow it down. And I think our guys are really comfortable in that. Dak’s certainly really comfortable in that. We can communicate really well with the headset. And so I feel really good in that space.”

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
