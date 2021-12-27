Happy Mulchfest: NYC's annual Christmas tree recycling program returns

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — New York City’s annual “Mulchfest” returned for a limited time on Monday to collect used Christmas trees across the five boroughs.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 9, New Yorkers can drop off their trees at one of the nearly seven dozen city-run sites, and the city will turn it into mulch at no cost.

Weather permitting, members of the Sanitation Department will also be conducting curbside collections for mulching and recycling of trees from Jan. 6 through Jan. 15.

“If you bought a real tree for the holidays, join the NYC tradition of recycling it at #Mulchfest! We'll chip it and turn it into mulch for parks, gardens, and street trees,” the New York City Parks Department said on Twitter.

According to the Parks Department, over 29,000 trees were recycled last year after the holiday season.

New Yorkers who bring their trees to a chipping site on “Chipping Weekend” (Saturday, Jan. 8 and Sunday, Jan. 9) can even take home a “tree-mento” in the form of a bag of mulch, the department added.

Those looking to participate in Mulchfest are advised to remove all lights, ornaments and netting before being their tree to a site.

The Parks Department also asks that New Yorkers wear a face covering and practice social distancing while at a site.

A full list of drop-off and chipping sites are available on the Parks Department’s website .

Those who bring a tree for mulching are encouraged to share the “fir-well” by using #Mulchfest on social media.