“American Underdog” (112 min, Rated PG-13 for language, some suggestive material and thematic elements). 7 out of 10. With the NFL season winding down — and this being the Christmas season — what better time than to release a sports-oriented film about the famed rise to success by quarterback Kurt Warner who’s still an active TV sportscaster. There are so many great quarterbacks who could have had movies made about them, but there is something storied about Warner’s almost accidental rise to fame that makes his story more heartfelt and compelling than most. Mr. Warner should feel honored to get such attention — only if the film was better than it is.

