Salty Giants fan edits Joe Judge's Wikipedia page to read 'Joe Judge is a clown'

It seems as if many New York Giants fans aren’t happy with the news that Big Blue is planning to run it back with head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones next season. One, however, took his frustration to the interwebs, turning Judge’s Wikipedia page into a literal circus:

Yes, indeed, apparently according to this one fan, Joseph Clown Judge is an “American football clown” serving as the “head clown” of the Giants, and he is known for “being a clown and a moron of a head coach, which is why the Giants are a poverty franchise.”

Now, one might think this the work of a hater, or maybe an Eagles or Cowboys fans, but nope; above the coup de grace, Judge’s headshot replaced by a picture of an actual clown, the editor wrote (sic) “I hate being a giants fan on god.”

Judge was not asked for comment during his Monday presser, likely because the media knew he still had to look at the tape before commenting on that right there. Sadly, he won’t be able to, as shortly after these edits went viral Monday afternoon, Judge’s page was restored to reflect the actual human, and not a face-painted entertainer with large shoes.

Surely, not quite the birthday present Judge, who turns 40 on New Year’s Eve, was looking for.

