WWE Producers Reportedly Test Positive For COVID

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE star Toni Storm gave her opinion of social media:. “Twitter is what it is. It’s a useful, powerful too, but at the same time, it’s not the wrestling I fell in love with. When I was a kid, I would watch my favorite WWE Superstars and I wouldn’t know anything about them. I like that. I liked the mystique of that and it made me obsessed with them, made me want to become them, and now here I am one of them. I don’t like giving too much out there in the world of social media. I’m just Toni Storm curtain to curtain. If you knew the basic real me, I wouldn’t be as interesting (she laughs). I don’t want you to know how lame I actually am. I’m trying to be a star for you guys.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO