WWE Producers Reportedly Test Positive For COVID

By PWMania.com Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Producers have reportedly been hit hard by COVID-19. As we’ve noted, several WWE talents and crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week or so. This led to weekend WWE live event changes, and it’s believed there will...

PWMania

Report On Omos Being Sent Home From RAW

Omos was reportedly sent home from Monday’s WWE RAW taping in Detroit. WWE had Omos vs. AJ Styles announced for RAW in the first big singles match between the former tag team partners. However, Styles ended up defeating Apollo Crews after an angle with Crews and Commander Azeez, and...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Toni Storm’s Release From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Toni Storm has left WWE after reportedly asking for her release from the company. Toni competed at Tuesday night’s WWE live event in Washington, DC. Toni was in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote that the match went down as planned and “it does not appear this was not a case of something happening inside the ring that triggered the departure.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Announces He Has Coronavirus

That doesn’t sound good. The Coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the entire world and it seems that things are starting to get worse again. That is going to make things all the more complicated as we move forward, as you never know how bad things could get for someone. It seems that is the case with a certain wrestling legend, who has not had the best health in the first place.
WWE
State
Florida State
wsau.com

Olympics-Three NZ Olympians test positive for COVID-19 in Canada – reports

(Reuters) – New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Nico Porteous and his older brother Miguel have tested positive for COVID-19 five weeks before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, local media reported on Thursday. Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous, both 20, won bronze medals in snowboarding and freestyle skiing respectively...
WORLD
PWMania

Ric Flair Says He Sees Himself In Top AEW Star

Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast. During it, the pro wrestling legend discussed how he sees himself in MJF and it’s more than the comparisons of MJF to Roddy Piper. “I’m not taking away from Roddy, Roddy...
WWE
iheart.com

WWE No Longer Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Wrestlers

WWE has reportedly stopped mandatory COVID-19 testing for its wrestlers, according to Fightful Select. The company reportedly made the decision over the holiday weekend and notified developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando -- who were previously being tested twice a week -- about the changes. WWE main...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Report: Jimmy Yang moves on from WWE producer role after tryout

Jimmy Yang's tryout as a WWE producer is reportedly over, according to PWInsider. They reported Monday that Yang (James Yun) decided the position wasn't for him and he moved on instead. In late-October, Dave Meltzer reported in that week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Yang had started with the company in the new role.
WWE
Person
Jason Jordan
PWMania

Sting Reacts To Ric Flair Giving Him Credit For AEW Dynamite Drawing Big Ratings

AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 1.020 million viewers on December 22nd, which was up from the show the previous week that did 948,000. AEW drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.31 rating. The show peaked with 1.053 million viewers in the second quarter while the main event did 1.032 million viewers.
WWE
PWMania

Update On WWE’s Backstage Operations At This Week’s RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, only around half of the Producers were available for the December 27th 2021 edition of WWE RAW. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Jason Jordan, Chris Park, Shane Helms, Molly Holly, and Petey Williams were the show’s Producers with Jordan being in charge. Johnson also wrote the Jimmy Wang Yang’s brief run as a Producer has already ended.
WWE
PWMania

Bruce Prichard Reportedly Does Not Have COVID

WWE Senior Vice President & Executive Director Bruce Prichard’s health issue is reportedly a non-COVID-19 issue. As we’ve noted, Prichard has missed several recent WWE TV tapings and word earlier this week was that he has been dealing with some sort of health issue. WWE Lead Writer Ed Koskey has been filling in for Prichard while he’s away.
WWE
#New York City#Covid#Combat#Wwe Producers#Smackdown
PWMania

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – December 28, 2021. – The final WWE NXT 2.0 episode of 2021 and the New Year’s Evil go-home show opens up live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Day 1 PPV Pre-Show Match

WWE has announced Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland for the WWE Day 1 pre-show this Saturday. WWE Day 1 will take place this Saturday from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Here is the updated lineup- Here is the updated WWE Day 1 lineup- –WWE Universal Championship...
WWE
PWMania

Photo: Adam Scherr Reveals Blonde Beard

Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) has revealed an interesting change to his look. As seen below, Scherr posted a photo from a recent signing appearance, revealing that he is now sporting a blonde beard. The former Mojo Rawley commented on the photo and wrote, “We’re not gonna...
WWE
PWMania

Drew McIntyre On Wanting To Challenge For The WWE Universal Championship

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Mark Carman of Fansided and said his next target on the SmackDown brand is WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre is currently feuding with Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss, but he says his goal in 2022 is to win the WWE Universal Title. “That...
WWE
PWMania

Taz Addresses Criticism of Hook No-Selling A Move On AEW Rampage

During his match against Bear Bronson on the December 25th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, Hook no-sold a Rikishi Driver which drew some criticism from fans. Hook’s father and AEW announcer Taz addressed the negative comments on Twitter. Taz referenced a video clip of Tiger Mask no-selling a punch from Bret Hart during a match in the early 1980s:
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Dark & Dark: Elevation Tapings From 12/28

AEW taped several matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark and AEW “Dark: Elevation” on Tuesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. * Anna Jay (with Tay Conti and -1) defeated Dream Girl Ellie. * The Gunn Club defeated three enhancement talents. * Marina Shafir defeated Valentina...
WWE
PWMania

Toni Storm Gives Her Thoughts On Social Media

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE star Toni Storm gave her opinion of social media:. “Twitter is what it is. It’s a useful, powerful too, but at the same time, it’s not the wrestling I fell in love with. When I was a kid, I would watch my favorite WWE Superstars and I wouldn’t know anything about them. I like that. I liked the mystique of that and it made me obsessed with them, made me want to become them, and now here I am one of them. I don’t like giving too much out there in the world of social media. I’m just Toni Storm curtain to curtain. If you knew the basic real me, I wouldn’t be as interesting (she laughs). I don’t want you to know how lame I actually am. I’m trying to be a star for you guys.”
WWE
PWMania

Former TNA Wrestling Announcer Don West Battling Cancer For Second Time

Former TNA/Impact Wrestling announcer Don West is battling cancer for a second time as Jeff Jarrett shared today that West is in the hospital. Jarrett tweeted: “Spoke with my friend, @DonWestDeals, earlier today. With his permission I send this tweet — he’s back in the hospital to kick cancer’s ass a 2nd time! I certainly believe in the power of prayer…if you do as well, please send a prayer up for Don and his family!”
WWE

