Local author publishes new book

lakecountyexam.com
 2 days ago

PonderosaSage recently announced the publication of “Apsara” by Pearl Whitfield. Apsara is the story of a young girl in a remote village in 12th century Cambodia, who is chosen to train as an Apsara — court dancer — for King Jayavarman VII. Apsaras dance to...

Daily Herald

List of books Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. 'œLet Me Tell You What I Mean,' 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œSouth and West: From a Notebook,' 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œBlue Nights,' 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PaloAltoOnline

Local author releases two new books for kids, spinning yarns set in outer space and a fantasy foodie town

Menlo Park resident Stephanie Lucianovic is currently celebrating the release of two new books for children, just in time for the holiday season. A longtime picky eater turned food writer, then children's book author, two of Lucianovic's books were recently published: "Hello, Star," a picture book about a child's passion for a dying faraway star, was released on Oct. 19, and "The League of Picky Eaters," a children's novel set in a fictional land ruled by foodies, came out on Nov. 2.
MENLO PARK, CA
WWLP

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
State
Oregon State
hamilton.edu

Moore Publishes Book Soundscapes of Liberation

Assistant Professor of History Celeste Day Moore has published her first book, Soundscapes of Liberation: African American Music in Postwar France (Duke University Press, 2021), which is included in the Refiguring American Music series. The book builds on archival research and oral history interviews conducted in France, Senegal, and the...
CLINTON, NY
bookriot.com

20 of the Most Influential Historical Fiction Books Of All Time

Historical fiction connects the past with our present and thus, helps us make sense of our lives’ trajectories in respect to the grander scheme of things. While reading history helps us comprehend past events, reading historical fiction enables us to humanize the past and the people who walked this planet before us, many moons ago. We learn to be in better sync with our humanity after reading about the countless atrocities that have destroyed the lives of our predecessors. The past is not just a series of dates and facts to be memorized. It is intermingled with our current reality and therefore needs to be studied with precision. Historical fiction demystifies the past and shows it as what it actually was. We get to learn about ordinary people living in the midst of extraordinary happenings and vice-versa. As the time machine is still a pipe dream, what better way is there to revisit the past than to pick up historical fiction? Whether you’re a beginner to this genre or have been a fan for some time now, this list of the most influential historical fiction of all time might be helpful. Keep reading to know more about what roles gender, class, and ethnicity played in our defining our present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fountain Hills Times

Lawrence publishes seventh book

Retired Pastor Don Lawrence just published his seventh book since retirement in 2017. “Shootout at the Soaring Eagle Ranch” is available on Amazon in paperback and e-Book. “If you like a good, old-fashioned Western, I think you’ll enjoy this book,” Lawrence said. “There’s plenty of action, good guys and bad guys, a wagon train, cattle, horses…everything you’d expect in a Western.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Ponderosasage#Unlimited Body
jacksonprogress-argus.com

The best books of 2021, according to global tastemakers

The literary landscape has never been richer or more reflective of our present moment. Compassionate depictions of the ongoing refugee crisis won Zanzibar-British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, while American writer Jason Mott took home the National Book Award for his novel on the racism, police brutality and the Black experience in the United States.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dearborn Press & Guide

Local author’s Christmas book featured at First Methodist story walk

If your holiday traditions include reading “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” you won’t want to miss the outdoor story walk “’Twas the Evening of Christmas” at Dearborn’s First United Methodist Church. Local author Glenys Nellist, who has written many beautifully illustrated, Bible-based...
DEARBORN, MI
Knox Pages

New book by Ohio children's author has comedy angle

Melissa Martin’s new picture book is making children giggle. Why? Because kids love to laugh about underpants stories. One morning, Bear Cub wakes up and finds underwear hanging on a tree limb. Who could they belong to? Ever inquisitive, he sets out on a quest through the forest to find the tighty whities’ rightful owner.
OHIO STATE
Cape Gazette

Local author Hiba Melhem Stancofski to sign books Jan. 2

Hiba Melhem Stancofski, a 500-hour certified yoga and mindfulness teacher, will be signing books from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, as part of the local author series at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach. Stancofski, along with local illustrator Timothy Bada, published “I Feel Better Now,” an illustrated children’s...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
News4Jax.com

Local author creates a unique book to help with mental health

Lady Monique has made her reputation in Jacksonville as a fashion designer with a focus on body positivity. She recently decided to write a book on spirituality and releasing negative energy. Many people have heard of burn books, but the version Monique created offers a different perspective. She dropped by the station with her publisher Melynda Rackley to talk about the writing / publishing experience, the reason for the book and her upcoming book release and signing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atlanticcitynews.net

Begin 2022 with these life-changing books

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): At some point in our journey of life, some of us start questioning the validity of living the way we do. We become aware of being caught up in the cycle of struggle, unhappiness, anxiety, and constant seeking of some end or another, prompting us to seek a different way of living. For those interested in exploring a new way of living, we bring you five must-read books for a fresh, new start to the new year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
akbizmag.com

Alutiiq Legends Book Published

The Alutiiq Museum has released Unigkuat—Kodiak Alutiiq Legends, a book featuring sixty-two traditional tales from the Kodiak Archipelago. The 279-page paperback compiled by Dehrich Chya and Amy F. Steffian presents Alutiiq tales from sources dating from the eighteenth century to 2005. The legends talk about the creation of the world and the cosmos, the exploits of heroes, and the wisdom of shamans, spirits, and animals—all while providing lessons about proper living. Unigkuat is the first publication of its kind for the Kodiak region.
KODIAK, AK
Mountain Democrat

Murphys author publishes suspense thriller

“One Mad Apple,” a new book by Tom Pratt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. In “One Mad Apple,” a successful art dealer reinvents himself and moves to a small town to help care for his dying mother. He finds himself up against an unlikely foe that is out to destroy him and everything he holds dear, one who threatens the peaceful town and its innocent children.
MURPHYS, CA
Dallas News

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Tampa Bay Times

Best books of 2021

“Best books” is always a subjective term. No one can honestly claim to know which books are best in a time when more than 1 million books are published each year in the United States alone. But, as a book reviewer, I can tell you which books I reviewed...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

