Neely named America East Rookie of the Week for fourth time

By Liana Bonavita
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

BOSTON ( NEWS10 ) — For the fourth time in the seven weeks that the America East has been handing out awards this season, UAlbany’s Justin Neely was named the conference Rookie of the Week.

The freshman forward shot 5-of-7 from the field, scoring 11 points in a win against Lehigh on Tuesday. He also pulled down a career-high 14 points for the double-double.

Neely’s efficiency has been impressive through the Great Danes’ non-conference schedule. He’s the team’s fourth leading scorer and leading rebounder, averaging 6.9 points and 5.6 boards in 18.8 minutes off the bench.

UAlbany is back in action Wednesday at home against Bucknell.

