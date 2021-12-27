Ochenski opinion: Kick it back for Christmas and New Year's

Between Knudsen and Elsie Arntzen, Montana is in a real pickle. Maybe it is time voters stop voting for people because of the letter, "D" or "R" after their name. Let's get back to voting for people based on their character, their knowledge, and experience. Included in that "character" part would be integrity and a strong desire to represent all of the people in the state that elected them to office and to do so with honor. Enough with this Republican or Democrat schism. Montanans have been known for a very long time to support people of character, people of integrity, and people with the skills to carry out the duties of the office. Let's ditch the party politics and get back to electing the best people for the job.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO