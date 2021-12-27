ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ochenski opinion: Kick it back for Christmas and New Year's

By GEORGE OCHENSKI
Montana Standard
 4 days ago

It’s that time of year — much like the “dog days of summer” — when people really would rather be thinking about something besides the ever-snarling pit of political strife. And why not? Our citizens are exhausted from dealing with the very real issues facing them on a daily basis in...

mtstandard.com

Daily Montanan

This holiday season, kick back and take a break from the exhaustion

FESTIVAL
csbj.com

Opinion: Reflecting this New Year’s on bookstores

New Year’s Eve! As time goes by, New Year’s is less an opportunity for all-out partying than it is a time for reflection, remembrance and honoring the past. Lively Facebook groups such as “Old Pics of Colorado Springs” tend to present our once-magnificent Victorian Downtown as an irreplaceable civic treasure thoughtlessly destroyed by greedy developers and bankers working in concert with half-witted city bureaucrats. While there’s some truth in that perspective, it’s interesting to look at Downtown as simply a business venue. The hundreds of locally-owned small businesses based there saw it as a competitive space, one where only the strong survived — sort of like a sports arena.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Montana Standard

Opinion: Daines like Grinch Who Stole Christmas

Senator Daines sounds like the Grinch Who Stole Christmas while he plays partisan politics. When Senator Joe Manchin announced that he would not support the Build Back America Bill (a social and infrastructure bill for America), earlier passed by the House, Senator Daines said live on our local news the night of December 20, 2021 “Christmas has come early for Montanans”. Daines made no mention of trying to work with the other side to save the bill, but gleefully crowed that the bill likely will not pass without Manchin’s vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Texas State
East Bay Times

Opinion: The genesis of New Year’s Eve countdowns might surprise you

Countdowns serve many purposes. The New Year’s Eve countdown might be characterized as a “genesis countdown” — after time runs out, it starts over again. The wait for the new year — with its predictions and parties — is typically generative and hopeful. But there are also “apocalyptic countdowns,” in which after time runs out, disaster ensues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
People

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fellow Republicans to 'Stop' Wishing People Happy Kwanzaa: 'It's a Fake Religion'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling young Republicans to "stop" wishing people a happy Kwanzaa. The outspoken lawmaker, whose habit of stirring up controversy is matched by her love and loyalty for her "favorite President of all time," Donald Trump, slapped down a holiday message College Republicans posted to Twitter on the first day of the African American cultural celebration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Montana Standard

Opinion: Vote for character, integrity and skills

Between Knudsen and Elsie Arntzen, Montana is in a real pickle. Maybe it is time voters stop voting for people because of the letter, "D" or "R" after their name. Let's get back to voting for people based on their character, their knowledge, and experience. Included in that "character" part would be integrity and a strong desire to represent all of the people in the state that elected them to office and to do so with honor. Enough with this Republican or Democrat schism. Montanans have been known for a very long time to support people of character, people of integrity, and people with the skills to carry out the duties of the office. Let's ditch the party politics and get back to electing the best people for the job.
ELECTIONS
NewsBreak
White House
Montana Standard

Tutu visited Helena in 1990 to participate in singing group's fundraiser

Bishop Desmond M. Tutu of South Africa, who died Sunday at age 90, came to Helena in late 1990 at the invitation of a Montana political satire singing group in an effort to raise money to help educate Native American and South African children in concerts that nearly 4,000 people attended.
HELENA, MT
mauimagazine.net

New Years Eve at Nalu’s – Kanekoa Brings it back to the 80’s

Nalu’s South Shore Grill presents New Years Eve with Kanekoa – Bringing it Back to the 80’s. This is a benefit for the Make-A-Wish Foundation Hawaii. 100% of the tickets and auction will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Hawaii. Come enjoy some great tunes and great food and help us support this great organization as we bid farewell to 2021.
RESTAURANTS
Post Register

Opinion: New Year’s resolution: Find somewhere to serve

In the small town where I grew up, most parents were deeply involved in community service. My father was in the Lions Club, served in a Boy Scout troop, belonged to a gun club, kept track of his military buddies and supported the Republican Party. Mom helped with Cub Scouts, attended monthly ladies club and went to PTA meetings. We attended church each week, but our family was not unique. A recent article revealed that the Greatest Generation family of the 1950s and 1960s was involved with about 20 service organizations. Service was not just a goal. It was the purpose of living.
SOCIETY
KRTV News

Great Falls economy bounces back

2021 is ending and because of the Covid pandemic, this year was expected to be a bounce back year for the Great Falls economy. For a lot of the businesses in town, they did exactly that and then some.
GREAT FALLS, MT

