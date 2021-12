2022 is about to be Britney Spears' year. A source tells ET that the 40-year-old pop star is planning her comeback for the new year. "Britney is actively eyeing different brand deals and entertainment opportunities. Several brands have reached out to her with amazing offers and nothing is off the table. She's excited to put her businesswoman hat on in the new year and explore different ventures that weren’t available to her in the past," the source said.

