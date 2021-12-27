ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers Practice Buzz: Tinordi added to COVID protocol, Nemeth back, and another call-up expected

Cover picture for the articleThe Rangers have updated their current COVID protocol list with defenseman Jarred Tinrodi being added and Patrik Nemeth cleared to play. Nemeth remained on the protocol yesterday, but is now ready to join the team. He partnered with Nils Lundkvist today at practice. Yesterday, Tinordi was in that spot showing just...

