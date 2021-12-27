ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Shortens Isolation Time For Those Who Test Positive For COVID-19

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has halved the number of days that those who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic have to isolate for.

Instead of spending 10 days in quarantine, those who test positive for COVID-19 are looking at just five, health officials announced Monday, Dec. 27.

The change was made due to growing evidence that the most infectious period is the two days before and three days after symptoms develop, the CDC said.

So too, close contacts only have to quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days for those who are unvaccinated or six months out from their second shot.

Those who are vaccinated and have gotten their boosted shot do not need to quarantine at all but do have to wear a mask for 10 days after the exposures.

"For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day 5 after exposure," the CDC said.

"If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19."

