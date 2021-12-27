New 'The Batman' trailer: It's heating up between Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz

Robert Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne in *The Batman". Press Association

"The Bat and the Cat," Zoë Kravitz says as Catwoman in the new trailer for The Batman. "It's got a nice ring."

We agree.

Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman/Selina Kyle (Kravitz) are teaming up to fight evil while the Riddler (Paul Dano) is sending cryptic messages to Bruce Wayne, forecasting terror in "cesspool" Gotham City. And there is definitely chemistry between them.

"A new friend of yours?" Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) asks Batman, as they watch Catwoman totally kick ass.

"I'm not so sure," Batman responds.

"Rob is perfect for this role," Kravitz told Variety last month. "He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world."

The same can be said about Kravitz's transformation, too, it turns out.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman hits theaters March 4, 2022. Watch the new trailer below.