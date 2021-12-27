ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New 'The Batman' trailer: It's heating up between Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v581J_0dX3lFT300
Robert Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne in *The Batman". Press Association

"The Bat and the Cat," Zoë Kravitz says as Catwoman in the new trailer for The Batman. "It's got a nice ring."

We agree.

Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman/Selina Kyle (Kravitz) are teaming up to fight evil while the Riddler (Paul Dano) is sending cryptic messages to Bruce Wayne, forecasting terror in "cesspool" Gotham City. And there is definitely chemistry between them.

"A new friend of yours?" Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) asks Batman, as they watch Catwoman totally kick ass.

"I'm not so sure," Batman responds.

"Rob is perfect for this role," Kravitz told Variety last month. "He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world."

The same can be said about Kravitz's transformation, too, it turns out.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman hits theaters March 4, 2022. Watch the new trailer below.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Zoe Kravitz poses in leather with a whip for her character Catwoman as Robert Pattinson suits up in his Batsuit ... months ahead of The Batman release date

The trailer was released in October, revealing the sizzling chemistry between her character Catwoman and Batman, played by Robert Pattinson. And on Friday, Zoe Kravitz and Robert's Empire magazine covers were released. Zoe, 33, wowed in a leather suit while holding a whip in one hand while Robert sported his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
Deadline

Michael Keaton To Reprise Batman Role In ‘Batgirl’

Michael Keaton has signed on to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero pic Batgirl, Deadline has confirmed. He’ll star in the latest feature from Warner Bros and DC alongside Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting when contacted by Deadline, but the news comes following the announcement that Keaton would again don the cape for Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash, which is scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022. While Batgirl‘s plot is being kept under wraps, it centers on Barbara Gordon (Grace), the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are directing the film from a script by Christina Hodson. Keaton first portrayed billionaire Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, then reprising the role in Burton’s 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. The Oscar-nominated actor can currently be seen in Danny Strong’s opioid crisis miniseries Dopesick for Hulu, and will soon appear in Columbia Pictures’ Marvel pic Morbius, toplined by Jared Leto. Keaton is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotham City
Collider

New 'The Batman' Image Shows Catwoman and The Caped Crusader Facing Off

The Bat meets the Cat in a new image from Matt Reeves’ The Batman that features Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and Zoë Kravitz as the jewel thief Catwoman. The new image, released by Empire, shows the duo facing off on the rooftops of Gotham City, although we cannot know if they are meeting as friends or foes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teasing Black Adam’s Conflict With Superman, But Could It Be Another Actor Besides Henry Cavill?

Although Black Adam is best known as an adversary of Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), in recent decades, he’s tangled with a handful of other superheroes semi-frequently, including Superman. The two even came to blows once outside of the comic book space in the animated short film Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing for years that his Black Adam will fight Superman on the big screen. However, it’s possible the Man of Steel the Kahndaqian anti-hero will eventually collide with won’t be the version played by Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Shares A New Look At Jared Leto As The Joker

There's been a lot of Joker discussion online over the past few weeks after rumors that Eternals actor Barry Keoghan has been cast as the iconic villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman picked up steam, and Zack Snyder appears to have used the opportunity to share a new look at Jared Leto as The Clown Prince of Crime on Vero.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
IndieWire

Zoë Kravitz Studied Real Cat Fights to Play Catwoman in ‘The Batman’

Whether played with slinky sensuality by Michelle Pfeiffer in “Batman Returns” or as a high-rise-scaling vixen by Halle Berry in “Catwoman,” Selina Kyle is best identified by her feline agility in a crisis. That same catlike prowess extended to Zoë Kravitz’s turn as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” coming out next year from Warner Bros. In a new interview with Empire Magazine (via Collider), Kravitz talked about how she studied actual cat and lion fights to get into character. The idea, she said, came to her while working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo — who choreographed stunts on “Once Upon...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What to Expect of Jared Leto’s Morbius

Marvel is digging deep into their rich catalog of superhumans in their film adaptation of Morbius. The backstory of Dr. Morbius is a complicated one that crosses the paths of several other Marvel heroes and villains: mainly Spider-Man, but also Blade, X-Men, Dr. Strange, Ghost Rider, and The Punisher, among others. Michael Morbius was born in Greece with a rare blood disease that the left the young boy isolated from others, and due to his condition, he was also left with unseemly facial features and physical frailties. The young Morbius excelled intellectually and through his education studied endlessly in the fields of human and animal biology, as well as hematology (the study of blood), in order to try and find a cure for his rare incurable condition. Trying to cure himself, the now Dr. Morbius attempted an experiment with vampire bat DNA and electroshock therapy, which instead of curing him, gave him pseudo-vampirism. This new awful condition came with superhuman capabilities. This origin story of Mr. Morbius starring Jared Leto as Morbius, endured several several delays, from March of 2021, to October 2021, Morbius is set to be released in theatres nationwide on January 28th, 2022.
MOVIES
Hot 104.7

Zoë Kravitz Reveals How She Prepared to Become Catwoman for ‘The Batman’

Zoë Kravitz leaps, flips and kicks into action as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in a new trailer for The Batman. We first found out that she was playing Selina Kyle — you may be more familiar with Kyle's feline alter ego Catwoman — against Pattinson's Dark Knight in 2019. More than two years later, the film is set to premiere in theaters March 4, 2022, and we're finally getting to see the star in action.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Breaks Silence on Michael Keaton's Return

Production is now underway on DC's Batgirl movie, and the long-awaited blockbuster film arguably already has a lot of anticipation surrounding it. Outside of Leslie Grace starring in the film's titular role and J.K. Simmons coming back to the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon, it's been anyone's guess as to what elements of the existing DC multiverse would appear. On Wednesday, fans got a bit of an unexpected answer, with confirmation that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batgirl, after previously portraying the iconic character in Batman, Batman Returns, and the upcoming The Flash movie. Grace took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news, tweeting that "the bat's out the bag."
MOVIES
NME

Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ is inspired by Kurt Cobain, says director

The Batman director and writer Matt Reeves has explained how Robert Pattinson’s character was inspired by Nirvana‘s Kurt Cobain. Pattinson is set to take up the role of the Caped Crusader in the film, which lands in cinemas on March 4 next year. He’ll appear alongside Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.
MOVIES
Polygon

Catwoman and the Riddler are the stars of The Batman’s newest trailer

The Batman is back with a new trailer, but this time around Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader steps aside to give his villains — or a potential ally — the spotlight. The movie’s new trailer, which was released on Monday, lets Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle take center stage, while Paul Dano’s Riddler revealed just a little more about his plot, which seems like it will be the movie’s main mystery.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Robert Pattinson Mapped Out Bruce Wayne's Psychology in THE BATMAN Sequels

It was interesting to see the reaction from fans when it was announced that Robert Pattinson would be playing Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman. A lot of people mocked the casting, but I am completely on board! Outside of the Twilight films, Pattinson has made some great films and has delivered some fantastic performances.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy