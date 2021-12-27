Coronavirus: High demand for COVID-19 testing in Worcester after holiday weekend

WORCESTER — As many in Massachusetts are rushing to get tested after the holiday weekend, testing sites are being inundated.

At least 1,000 people got tested Monday at Worcester’s downtown COVID testing site, which is sponsored by UMass Memorial Medical Center.

No appointments are necessary, but organizers say they ran out of parking vouchers for people just two hours into the five hour event.

People cited different reasons for wanting to test, including being exposed to COVID-positive people, getting tested before returning to work, or experiencing symptoms.

Despite the high volume, however, UMass Memorial says while they tell people it will be one to three days before they get their results - most people will actually get theirs by the next morning.

The Mercantile Center in Worcester will be open again on Tuesday for more testing.

