Worcester, MA

Coronavirus: High demand for COVID-19 testing in Worcester after holiday weekend

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
WORCESTER — As many in Massachusetts are rushing to get tested after the holiday weekend, testing sites are being inundated.

At least 1,000 people got tested Monday at Worcester’s downtown COVID testing site, which is sponsored by UMass Memorial Medical Center.

No appointments are necessary, but organizers say they ran out of parking vouchers for people just two hours into the five hour event.

People cited different reasons for wanting to test, including being exposed to COVID-positive people, getting tested before returning to work, or experiencing symptoms.

Despite the high volume, however, UMass Memorial says while they tell people it will be one to three days before they get their results - most people will actually get theirs by the next morning.

The Mercantile Center in Worcester will be open again on Tuesday for more testing.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics, rapid tests being offered at Boston’s First Night festivities

BOSTON — We are just one night away from New Year’s Eve, and now some cities and towns are making last-minute changes to first-night festivities due to rising COVID cases. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss some of the things Boston will be doing to make sure people can ring in a healthy new year. First Night is still going on, but there are some changes. Nearly all indoor events, such as performances, will be moved outdoors. Organizers of First Night Boston are closely following the COVID guidelines set by the city. Even while outdoors, people will be encouraged to wear masks when they are in large crowds.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Changes to Boston’s First Night festivities as COVID cases rise

BOSTON — We are just one night away from New Year’s Eve, and now some cities and towns are making last-minute changes to first-night festivities due to rising COVID cases. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be holding a news conference Thursday morning to discuss some of the things Boston will be doing to make sure people can ring in a healthy new year. First Night is still going on, but there are some changes. Nearly all indoor events, such as performances, will be moved outdoors. Organizers of First Night Boston are closely following the COVID guidelines set by the city. Even while outdoors, people will be encouraged to wear masks when they are in large crowds.
BOSTON, MA
Government
