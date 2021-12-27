Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

A warm-up is on the way for our Friday Eve across the Ozarks as winds kick in from the southwest ahead of our next storm system. This is going to make for an above-average day with highs surging back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The clouds and fog will keep our readings at bay, even though we’ll be over 10° above normal for this time of December. With more moisture in the air, and cold ground surfaces, the fog is going to stick around throughout much of the AM so make sure you drive with caution. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for many of us so allowing some extra time for your AM commute is a good idea. Sunshine will peek out from behind the clouds later on this afternoon but we’re not going to see too much of it today. Clouds stay thick overnight into our Friday ahead of a potent storm that will impact the Ozarks late tomorrow into Saturday. Temperatures remain mild tonight with lows only falling into the mid-40s thanks to the clouds and the SW breeze. Afternoon readings are looking even warmer tomorrow as the southwesterly wind becomes stronger. Highs look to rise back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. As this area of low pressure closes in, rain chances go up, and we’re looking at the possibility of a few showers tomorrow afternoon. Chances for moisture drastically increase as we progress through tomorrow night with showers and thunderstorms on the table. We have the potential for a few stronger to severe storms on tap, especially SE of the Ozarks. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary concerns in the strongest of storms. We do have a Marginal to Slight Risk in play for our southern and eastern neighborhoods. Cold air will crash in behind the cold front and this will switch our threat from severe weather to winter weather into Saturday. Temps are going to tumble from the 40s and 50s early to the 20s late and that will lead to a changeover from rain to a wintry mix. Snow will be more likely north of the area with a mixed bag likely across much of the viewing area. 1-2″ of snow and sleet is looking like a good bet for our northern communities with isolated amounts higher than that. Freezing rain accumulations up to a quarter of an inch are possible to the north as well and this could create some power outages. Winter Storm Watches have been issued as a result, for the impacted travel and the rough weather. These are in effect for our Saturday. A shift in the track of this low over the next couple of days will play a big role in the precip. type across the Ozarks. 50 miles one will make a big difference, whether the low shifts to the north or south. Please stay with us for the latest as more data comes into the Weather Lab. Arctic air takes over in the wake of the cold front with lows near 10 on New Year’s Night. Wind Chills will be near 0 so make sure you bundle up out there. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens and 20s on Sunday with a few flurries possible as this upper-level part of this system pulls away. Sunshine takes over as high pressure builds in for the first week of the new year. Temperatures begin to rebound too with highs back into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO