Environment

Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove-normal temperatures are expected through Friday, and there will actually be a slight chance...

www.fox44news.com

WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see another warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. Watch for patchy fog and maybe a few showers overnight. On Thursday we will have a marginal 5% risk of severe weather. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be at 60-70%. For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day we will see smaller rain chances, but the warm and humid weather continues. A strong cold front arrives Sunday with a final round of storms. That will lead to much colder air by Monday with freezing temps Monday AM.
PANAMA CITY, FL
KDRV

Wednesday, December 29th Overnight Weather

A storm system will bring more rain and snow showers to our region. Snow levels will be low, but most of the impacts to travel will be along and near the Cascades and the Umpqua Divide.
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, December 30 Morning Forecast

A warm-up is on the way for our Friday Eve across the Ozarks as winds kick in from the southwest ahead of our next storm system. This is going to make for an above-average day with highs surging back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The clouds and fog will keep our readings at bay, even though we’ll be over 10° above normal for this time of December. With more moisture in the air, and cold ground surfaces, the fog is going to stick around throughout much of the AM so make sure you drive with caution. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for many of us so allowing some extra time for your AM commute is a good idea. Sunshine will peek out from behind the clouds later on this afternoon but we’re not going to see too much of it today. Clouds stay thick overnight into our Friday ahead of a potent storm that will impact the Ozarks late tomorrow into Saturday. Temperatures remain mild tonight with lows only falling into the mid-40s thanks to the clouds and the SW breeze. Afternoon readings are looking even warmer tomorrow as the southwesterly wind becomes stronger. Highs look to rise back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. As this area of low pressure closes in, rain chances go up, and we’re looking at the possibility of a few showers tomorrow afternoon. Chances for moisture drastically increase as we progress through tomorrow night with showers and thunderstorms on the table. We have the potential for a few stronger to severe storms on tap, especially SE of the Ozarks. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary concerns in the strongest of storms. We do have a Marginal to Slight Risk in play for our southern and eastern neighborhoods. Cold air will crash in behind the cold front and this will switch our threat from severe weather to winter weather into Saturday. Temps are going to tumble from the 40s and 50s early to the 20s late and that will lead to a changeover from rain to a wintry mix. Snow will be more likely north of the area with a mixed bag likely across much of the viewing area. 1-2″ of snow and sleet is looking like a good bet for our northern communities with isolated amounts higher than that. Freezing rain accumulations up to a quarter of an inch are possible to the north as well and this could create some power outages. Winter Storm Watches have been issued as a result, for the impacted travel and the rough weather. These are in effect for our Saturday. A shift in the track of this low over the next couple of days will play a big role in the precip. type across the Ozarks. 50 miles one will make a big difference, whether the low shifts to the north or south. Please stay with us for the latest as more data comes into the Weather Lab. Arctic air takes over in the wake of the cold front with lows near 10 on New Year’s Night. Wind Chills will be near 0 so make sure you bundle up out there. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens and 20s on Sunday with a few flurries possible as this upper-level part of this system pulls away. Sunshine takes over as high pressure builds in for the first week of the new year. Temperatures begin to rebound too with highs back into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Cortney Turner with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter brought some adorable, adoptable furry friends to the NewsChannel 7 studio. Storms are in the forecast the next couple of days with a small chance of severe weather. Student Athlete of the Week - Nick Hejke. Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:50 AM...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
fox44news.com

Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

Warm weather will continue Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows Thursday night will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Winds will be generally from the southwest or south 5 to 15 mph. The last day of 2021 (Friday) will be warm with scattered...
newschannel6now.com

Cold snap incoming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures this weekend will be the coldest they’ve been since February. For Thursday expect more mild weather with a high near 71 and increasing cloud cover this afternoon. Overnight temps fall into the 40s. Friday looks wet and most of the area should have a good chance at seeing rain, a few storms will be possible as well along with some gusty winds. Rain looks to continue into Saturday morning.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

Patchy light rain and a bit of fog tonight, but we just might be able to sneak through to a nice evening for New Year's Eve. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Midday Forecast: Active weather to start 2022

TODAY: Partly cloudy for the remainder of the day. High: 75. Winds: SW 5 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds especially late in the day. Low: 62. Winds: S 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, a few storms very late in the day (better chances north for severe weather at night). Otherwise, warm and muggy. Chance of rain: […]
KEYT

Wednesday evening forecast Dec. 29

Another rainy day is hitting all across the central coast. The storm system will move through the area into Thursday bringing rain, some strong wind gusts, and mountain snow depending on your elevation. The good news for those who have seen enough of the wet conditions is dry weather is on the way starting on Friday and into the holiday weekend. Those dry conditions will not last long, however, as more precipitation is possible early next week.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS 42

Stormy Pattern Continues. Turning Much Colder Sunday

THURSDAY: Scattered showers along with a few storms will continue this morning, including a lower end threat for a few strong to severe storms. While the severe threat is low, a few storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy downpours with a risk for some flash flooding. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm […]
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
fox4news.com

Dec. 30 morning forecast

Here's your Dallas-Fort Worth 7-day weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about falling temperatures and wind chills in the teens.
