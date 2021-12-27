ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The impossible cool of Saint Laurent

theface.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotographer Vanessa Beecroft and THE FACE’s Fashion Director Danny...

theface.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Why Saint Laurent Is Heading to the Champs-Élysées

Click here to read the full article. “I wanted to realize one of Yves Saint Laurent’s wishes when he arrived in Paris and said he wanted his name to be written in fiery letters on the Champs-Élysées.” So says Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of the house of Saint Laurent, who is fulfilling that wish with the striking, mirrored hoarding that foreshadows a major opening on the avenue planned for summer 2023.More from WWDYves Saint Laurent to Mark 60th Anniversary at Six Paris MuseumsFront Row at Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022For Fall 2021 Self Love, Body Positivity Define Sensuality According to the house,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Al Pacino Fronts Saint Laurent's Spring 2022 Campaign

From one Kering house to another, Al Pacino has gone from acting in House of Gucci to fronting Saint Laurent's Spring 2022 collection. Pacino, who's one of the most decorated actors of today with an Academy Award, two Tony Awards, and two Emmy Awards under his belt has without a doubt become a cultural icon after his roles in movies like Scarface and The Godfather, and it only makes sense he'd be in line for a big fashion gig.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Beecroft
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Impossible#An Ode#Mini#Cameo
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Lauren Hutton and Tracee Ellis Ross Are a Bottega Veneta Power Couple

When it comes to Bottega Veneta’s seemingly ubiquitous leather clutches, no one has a history with the accessory like Lauren Hutton. The famously gap-toothed supermodel had one tucked under her arm all throughout the 1980 film American Gigolo, making for such a moment that nearly four decades later, it inspired former creative director Daniel Lee to create the “It” bag that led to the house’s renaissance. These days, Hutton’s allegiance to the house’s leatherwear is still going strong. It would have been notable enough for the now 78-year-old to make a rare appearance with another in tow on Thursday night, but on top of that, she was joined by another who’s been known to enjoy a Bottega moment: Tracee Ellis Ross.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Miss Universe Judge Lori Harvey Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Floor-Length Gown

Lori Harvey was a show-stopper, while judging the Miss Universe pageant in Israel on Sunday night. The 24-year-old skincare mogul joined her stepdad, Steve Harvey, as he hosted the annual event. When asked about teaming up with the entertainer for the beauty pageant, Harvey explained that she was overjoyed to be apart of the selection committee. “It‘s extra special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I have worked on together, so it’s going to be a really great time,“ the entrepreneur said. Harvey arrived wearing a crystal silver dress, which showcased her glowing skin and flawless makeup....
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Brings a Pop of Party to Biz-Chic Outfit With Semi-Sheer Sparkly Top and Strappy Sandals to Valentino’s Art Basel Event

Lori Harvey put a glam twist on business attire yesterday at the Valentino Party Collection at the Rubell Museum in Miami. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey suited up in sparkles for the event. She sported an ivory white-colored oversized blazer that draped down her legs. She paired the jacket with a matching miniskirt that featured the same stitch material. The star brought a pop of party to the ensemble with her top. The shirt featured a semi-sheer sequin fabric with a sparkle-coated neckline. The 24-year-old kept it simple with accessories. For jewelry, she wore a pair of rectangular sparkle-covered dangly earrings. She...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Comfy Slides with Edgy Halter-Neck Top and Leather Pants

Simone Biles brought an edgy take to the comfy slide sandal while at home. The 24-year-old Olympian took a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, wearing leather pants with a ruched texture. The sleek style featured black uppers, creating a monochrome moment when worn with a daring halter-neck top. Biles’ top included thin halter neck straps and a raised silhouette, creating a midriff cutout appearance. The star accessorized with sparkling rings, as well as a bangle bracelet. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore tan Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) slide sandals. The Big Logo TechLoom style featured wide woven TechLoom straps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Saweetie Sparkles in Bedazzled Bodysuit and Strappy Heels at 2021 Jingle Ball

Saweetie gleamed on stage at the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball, serving audiences a phenomenal performance with an equally phenomenal look. The ball celebrates all things music, bringing together some of music’s most talented acts, and with them, their most extravagant looks. From Kpop hit BTS to TikTok sensation Doja Cat, this ball has it all. The rapper stepped on stage in a glittery pink bodysuit that channeled Lady Gaga’s own signature looks. Entirely embellished with crystals, the piece also featured subtle draped details at the hips for a romantic touch. Saweetie completed her ensemble with bedazzled fishnet tights, large, glittering hoop...
RETAIL
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian is a ‘Balenci Baby’ in Strapless Gown and Stiletto Boot Pants

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga era is continuing—this time, with a dramatic and glamorous outfit. Kardashian posed for an at-home photoshoot on Instagram, decked in head-to-toe Balenciaga. The “Selfish” author nonchalantly wore a strapless gown with a flowing skirt, fully covered in black sequins. The style also featured a daring thigh-high slit. Kardashian paired the look with Balenciaga’s oversized crystal ring, crystal link earrings and angular sunglasses. “Balenci Baby,” she captioned the series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) When it came to shoes, Kardashian naturally opted for one of the year’s most unique trends—the boot pant....
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy