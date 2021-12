The Witcher Season 2 will hit Netflix tomorrow morning, and one of the best aspects of the season is Freya Allan's Ciri. Ciri heads to Kaer Morhen to train with Geralt and the other Witchers, and as a result, we get to see so many new sides to her and who she is evolving into. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Allan all about The Witcher season 2, including if she enjoyed Ciri's transformation from a character and a combat point of view, though we also got a small tease of what's to come in season 3 as well. While she loves how the character is evolving, she feels she has a long way to go with a sword in her hand.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO