Anthony Ramos shares frustrations on feeling put in a box by the music industry

Grimes: musician from 2009–2022? The AI singing-competition judge tweeted on Tuesday that she’s considering changing her “day job” after she releases her upcoming album BOOK 1. The Miss Anthropocene singer tweeted, “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.” Several people jumped in the replies, full of suggestions on her next career move. She already has advantages over other candidates with her diverse portfolio of work: She designed all of her album covers, sold NFT art, and studied neuroscience at university. But would she follow in the footsteps of us ordinary folk and create a LinkedIn profile or read advice columns? The most popular advice for job hunting is to reach out to your network for any leads, and Grimes knows plenty of people who can help. Political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker suggested to Grimes to follow in his footsteps and become a Twitch streamer, with popular streamer Pokimane offering to coach her in all things streaming. Continuing with ideas in the creative space, British commentator Liv Boeree proposed that Grimes start a podcast. She already has all the equipment for it — not to mention, her ex Elon Musk might know a guy she can turn to for advice.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO