Anthony Ramos shares frustrations on feeling put in a box by the music industry

By Lester Fabian Brathwaite
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Ramos has had to fight against being put into a box his entire career. Though the multi-hyphenate Hamilton alum struck gold with the release of the film adaptation of the musical In the Heights, an ebullient celebration of Latino culture — when it comes to his music, he's apparently not...

blackchronicle.com

Anthony Ramos Shares Childhood Memories On “Face To Face With Becky G”

We love a good story about character-building humble beginnings!. This week, the star of “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” singer-actor Anthony Ramos gets personal with Becky G as they talk about how music has changed their lives. These two superstars explore their personal connections to the power of using music and their artistry as an escape and a form of therapy.
MUSIC
papermag.com

Issa Rae Calls Out 'Abusive' Music Industry

Issa Rae’s hit series Insecure may be over, but the creator and star of the show is just starting to speak about what it was like to wrap everything up. She recently sat down with the Los Angeles Times to talk about the music for the show’s final season and the conversation shifted to what she thinks about the music industry at large.
MUSIC
Vulture

Grimes Wants to Change Her Day Job: ‘Music Industry Feels Old and Tired’

Grimes: musician from 2009–2022? The AI singing-competition judge tweeted on Tuesday that she’s considering changing her “day job” after she releases her upcoming album BOOK 1. The Miss Anthropocene singer tweeted, “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.” Several people jumped in the replies, full of suggestions on her next career move. She already has advantages over other candidates with her diverse portfolio of work: She designed all of her album covers, sold NFT art, and studied neuroscience at university. But would she follow in the footsteps of us ordinary folk and create a LinkedIn profile or read advice columns? The most popular advice for job hunting is to reach out to your network for any leads, and Grimes knows plenty of people who can help. Political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker suggested to Grimes to follow in his footsteps and become a Twitch streamer, with popular streamer Pokimane offering to coach her in all things streaming. Continuing with ideas in the creative space, British commentator Liv Boeree proposed that Grimes start a podcast. She already has all the equipment for it — not to mention, her ex Elon Musk might know a guy she can turn to for advice.
MUSIC
Becky G
Anthony Ramos
thisis50.com

How D’usé Saida Is Taking the Music Industry by Storm

The music industry receives thousands of new artists every day. Everyone is working hard to break through to the mainstream, which is never easy. Only a few highly talented and hardworking artists get the chance to make their musical dreams come to life. Rising against the odds to take the...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Kaile Goh is Poised to Make Waves in The Music Industry

Kaile Goh, an LA singer, songwriter, and model, has been working in the industry since the age of three and is set to break onto the scene in a new way as she combines her experience and talent in new ways. Currently promoting her six new songs released this past year, including hit “Dissect My Brand”, she is working with some of the top songwriters and producers in Los Angeles for her follow-up record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

The real reason Tammy and Phillip split after 1000-lb Sisters romance

Tammy Slaton has officially called it quits with now ex-boyfriend Phillip, despite appearing to be infatuated with him on 1000-lb Sisters. We found out the real reason why they split up. The TLC star is currently undergoing a weight loss journey, but recently, there was a slight distraction: a new...
WEIGHT LOSS
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
shefinds

Worse Than We Thought! Ryan Seacrest Just Dropped This MAJOR Bombshell About His Health Crisis

Ryan Seacrest has just reflected on last year’s terrifying health scare in a very candid new interview with the Wall Street Journal – and we weren’t expecting him to be so open! If you cast your minds back to May last year, you may remember that the 46-year-old TV presenter started slurring his speech during the American Idol finale, which caused concerned fans to wonder whether he was having a stroke. Luckily, following the show, it was confirmed that that wasn’t the case, but it had been deemed that he was overworking, and he was forced to take a much-needed break.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES

