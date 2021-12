SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Late December storms have led way to a record breaking and potentially dangerous situation for residents in several foothill communities. Those living in El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer Counties have been hit hard receiving feet of snowfall leading to power outages, traffic accidents, and road closures. Here is what you need to know if you are looking for help in those counties:

