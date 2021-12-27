ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 16 win

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears mounted a 25-24 comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks, where they improved to 5-10 and snapped a three-game losing streak.

It wasn’t a win that changed anything in the grand scheme of things — Chicago is still out of playoff contention and Matt Nagy will still be fired at season’s end. But it certainly provided a thrilling finish that was actually enjoyable for Bears fans.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Bears in this win.

Offense: B-

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

From first glance, it appeared that the Bears offense was headed for another disastrous performance against the worst passing defense in the NFL. But following a mediocre first half, Chicago outscored the Seahawks 18-7 for a comeback victory.

Quarterback Nick Foles isn’t the answer at QB, we all know that. But he showed he’s at his best when he’s coming off the bench. Foles was solid in relief of an injured Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, which included an impressive touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham and two-point conversion throw to Damiere Byrd for the win.

While the Bears were held to under 100 yards rushing (88), David Montgomery had some nice runs, including an 11-yarder where he plowed over Sidney Jones. Montgomery led the Bears in rushing (45 yards) and receiving (61 yards).

The offensive line struggled in pass protection, giving up four sacks on Foles. Somehow, Germain Ifedi (who won’t be on the team next season) got the start at right tackle over rookie Larry Borom (who could very well be the future). Borom eventually saw playing time at left tackle once Teven Jenkins went down. But it shouldn’t have come down to that in the first place.

Defense: B-

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears defense was far from perfect, but they got the job done. The one glaring fault was the run defense, which surrendered 135 yards and a touchdown to Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. In all, Chicago allowed 170 yards on the ground to Seattle.

Sure, rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. didn’t stand a chance against Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. But it was bound to happen after he was given no help. Graham’s response was impressive, as he had some nice tackles and a couple of pass breakups, where he’s making the case to be the starter opposite Jaylon Johnson from here on out.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn recorded his 17th sack of the season, which tied him for the second-most in Bears single-season history, when Richard Dent had 17 in 1985. Quinn is now one sack shy of passing Dent’s single-season record of 17.5 sacks in 1984, and it feels like Quinn could not only break it but eclipse it when the Bears face the Giants on Sunday.

Linebacker Roquan Smith continues to prove why he’s a big-time Pro Bowl snub, registering a team-high nine tackles, including two for a loss, and a QB hit. Cornerback Artie Burns didn’t look terrible, notching two pass breakups, while linebacker Alec Ogletree was impressive with eight tackles and one pass breakup.

Special Teams: B+

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Special teams has been Chicago’s most consistent unit this season, and that was true again on Sunday. While there was a scare with kicker Cairo Santos getting shaken up on a kickoff, he responded with a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, adding three extra points. Punter Pat O’Donnell has gotten plenty of practice this season and remained solid, even booting a 64-yard punt.

The return game has been solid this season, as evidenced by rookie Dazz Newsome getting to return punts — in place of an injured Jakeem Grant — and looking great doing it with a 28-yard return. Meanwhile rookie Khalil Herbert has been solid, averaging 18.8 yards on five returns.

Coaching: C

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Matt Nagy is coaching in his final games as Bears head coach, and his team rallied from behind to pull off a comeback victory over the Seahawks. Nagy made a daring call to go for the win with a two-point conversion, which paid off. And you can’t help but feel good for Nagy.

But it doesn’t change anything. Nagy might not get the axe during the final two weeks of the regular season, bu he’s out at season’s end. While Nagy won 15 of his first 20 regular-season games, he’s gone 18-25 since, which isn’t exactly a recipe for success or a bright future.

Although, it would’ve been fitting to send Nagy out a winner.

