California scheming? Card rooms file suit; tribes update latest sports betting proposal

A new proposal has emerged in the state of California regarding current gaming laws, and it is being backed by one of California’s biggest tribes who are known to hold a lot of influence in the state. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is one of the driving forces behind the proposed move, along with other supporters of the initiative Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria band, the Federated Indians of the Welton Ranch area, and the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians. We are going to look into the latest proposal with details of the involvement of the tribes and what effects it may have on the state itself.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed a landmark compact amendment with the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin to allow sports betting at St. Croix-operated casinos and affiliated locations across the state. The compact amendment follows months of negotiations between the St. Croix Tribe and the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s...
ONEIDA — Gamblers may soon have more opportunities to wager on sports in Wisconsin. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration announced Monday that it has amended its gaming compact with the St. Croix Chippewa to allowing betting on sports and other events at tribal casinos, on tribal land and on land held in trust for the tribe.
Playtech, the London-listed gambling software developer, has announced new deals that would see the brand expand its US presence to include live casino studios in New Jersey and Michigan. The new agreements see the tech company launch its Michigan studio in collaboration with Parx Interactive through its Play Gun Lake...
Publisher’s note: This piece is part one of a two-part series. Check back tomorrow morning for part two. The last few years in the gaming industry can be summed up in Frank Sinatra songs. The record-setting revenue of 2019: “It Was a Very Good Year.” The downturn of 2020:...
The economic benefits of sports-related activity continue to get mixed reviews from Ohio economists. In a survey released this week, 10 of 23 academic economists said they believed the economic benefits of legalized gambling on sports would outweigh the costs. Four said they expected costs to outweigh the benefits and the other nine were uncertain.
Florida has been one of the most interesting states to track in the sports betting legislative process, and we’ve covered the recent news in the state over the past couple of months on this site. The latest information coming out of Florida is that initiative 21-13, also known as the Florida Education Champions campaign, seems to be picking up steam with almost 240,000 petition signatures reported by the Florida Division of Elections on Wednesday. The campaign needs to reach 891,589 by February 1 for the initiative to appear on the 2022 ballot in Florida, and campaign spokeswoman Christina Johnson told reporters “we are confident we will have enough signatures” to meet that deadline.
Florida lawmakers tried to slip one past the voters with a gambling compact that vastly expands sports betting, and the Seminole Tribe attempted to play the victim when the deal was thrown out in court. The only one of those players seeing the issue clearly is the federal judge who rightly rejected the compact and the tribe’s transparent effort to protect its fortunes.
As the Seminole Tribe pursues a legal battle to regain control over online sports betting in Florida, the federal government has not decided whether to launch an appeal. The Seminoles are appealing a decision by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who last month scrapped a deal negotiated by Gov. Ron DeSantis and tribal leaders. The Legislature authorized the deal, known as a compact, in a May special session.
The Grants Pass billionaire who launched a $50 million effort to revive horse racing in Oregon has gone to court to force the state to decide once and for all on his plans for gambling at an entertainment complex adjoining his race track. TMB Racing, a company formed by Dutch...
Every once in a while when things start to get a little difficult here in New Jersey, we have a little fun with our audience by asking them if they’ve ever heard of a town in New Jersey called by a name that is ... how do I say this?... less than flattering.
I wrote yesterday about the state Racing Commission meeting Thursday to approve a proposed rule to allow online sports betting in Arkansas through the legal casinos. There’s opposition to gambling expansion from religious groups. The more politically interesting battle is the fight by national online bookmakers against the portion of the rules that requires 51 percent of online profits to remain with the casino, not national outfits that provide Internet platforms for wagering and generally return only a small bit of the profits to the casinos.
Smoking has been banned in public places in Iowa since 2008, but there’s been an exception that has allowed smoking in the gaming areas of Iowa casinos. Senator Janet Petersen, a Democrat from Des Moines, notes the state’s tribal casinos and some state-licensed casinos temporarily moved to ban smoking to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
After becoming the first place in Washington to allow for legal sports betting last September, the Snoqualmie Casino has launched mobile sports betting at its casino. The Snoqualmie Casino Sports mobile app, available on both iOS and Android, allows for registered sports bettors to make wagers from their mobile device while within a geofenced perimeter of Snoqualmie Casino property.
BLACK RIVER FALLS
The Ho-Chunk Nation is in the process of amending its compact agreement with the state of Wisconsin to allow sports betting, including at the yet-to-be-built Beloit casino, Adams Publishing Group has learned.
Ho-Chunk Nation Public Relations Officer Ryan Greendeer confirmed the amendment is currently in the works for the tribe’s compact agreement with the state.
That applies to the list of admitted problem gamblers that have asked the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to ban them from the state’s two casinos and slots parlor. That list has a grown to more than 1,000 names. While encouraging, gaming regulators say that figure constitutes just the iceberg tip...
