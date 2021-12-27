ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Airport joins the list of flight cancellations

By LBT_staff
 2 days ago
Long Beach, California – Long Beach Airport joined the list of canceled flights during the holiday weekend caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with six flights...

Long Beach Tribune

Coastal parts in Southern California returned to previous condition

California – The United States Coast Guard said on Tuesday that oil spill-affected coastal parts in Southern California had been returned to their previous condition. The U.S. Coast Guard stated that “the spill response will now enter a transition period; the Unified Command will monitor tar ball and oiling incidents along with associated sampling results to determine the source of the oil.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Tribune

Fireworks display in Long Beach on New Year’s Eve

Long Beach, California – The Downtown Long Beach Alliance has arranged for a fireworks display to light up the Long Beach sky at midnight on January 1st, 2022. There will be no public New Year’s Eve party downtown this year during the fireworks display organized by the DLBA with the cooperation of Shoreline Village and the city’s Economic Development Department. However, the community will have the opportunity to enjoy the day before and after the fireworks display in downtown restaurants and entertainment venues.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Tribune

COVID-19 safety rules announced for Pasadena events

Pasadena, California – The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game will return to Pasadena in a little over two weeks after a one-year break due to the current coronavirus pandemic. There are a few things you should know if you intend on purchasing tickets for the New Year’s Day celebrations as city officials announced COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place that must be followed.
PASADENA, CA
Long Beach Tribune

More than 1,100 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in L.A. County, 11 additional deaths, daily Covid-19 report

Los Angeles County, CA – It looks like we are slowly entering a new Covid-19 winter wave since the number of new Covid-19 cases is increasing since Thanksgiving. According to the daily Covid-19 report issued on Monday, total of 1,123 new Covid-19 cases were added in the statistics in Los Angeles County, the officials confirm.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Two racers in custody after hitting & killing a student

Los Angeles County, California – According to several media sources, two motorists were arrested after a USC student was murdered while crossing a road near campus. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the victim as Arian Rahbar, 21. According to police, Rahbar was walking home from the store and was crossing Jefferson Boulevard near his residence when two street racers came barreling down the street and struck him.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Tribune

PORT OF LONG BEACH NAMED TOP WEST COAST SEAPORT

For the third consecutive year, the Port of Long Beach was named the best West Coast Seaport in North America by the shipping trade publication Asia Cargo News. The honor was announced during the 2021 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards held Oct. 21 in Hong Kong. Asia Cargo News hosts and organizes the awards ceremony each year to recognize leading seaports, shipping lines and other logistics industry professionals.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach, CA

