Long Beach Airport joins the list of flight cancellations

Long Beach, California – The Downtown Long Beach Alliance has arranged for a fireworks display to light up the Long Beach sky at midnight on January 1st, 2022. There will be no public New Year’s Eve party downtown this year during the fireworks display organized by the DLBA with the cooperation of Shoreline Village and the city’s Economic Development Department. However, the community will have the opportunity to enjoy the day before and after the fireworks display in downtown restaurants and entertainment venues.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO