The Notre Dame football team takes on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, and these players need a big game to help their draft status. On Saturday, the Notre Dame football team will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl in a battle of two of the best teams in the country. Notre Dame heads into the game after winning seven straight to close the regular season, and during that time, we saw some players step up in a big way for the Irish.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO